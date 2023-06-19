
Zeeshan Maqsood News
thumb

Oman script a memorable win over tournament favorite Ireland

Oman created history by beating a full member team Ireland in the ICC Cricket World cup qualifiers. They have chased down an untouchable task of 282 runs. They chased it by 5 wicke

thumb

Scotland top Group B with third straight win

Scotland have maintained theirhundred per cent winning ratio in the first round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021beating hosts Oman by a big margin of 8 wickets in their last match on

thumb

Openers guide Oman to a comfortable victory against PNG

Oman takes theopening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, as they beat Papua New Guinea by 10wickets. Openers Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas completed the chase for Omanwith ease a

thumb

Oman name their T20 WC squad

Co-hosts Oman have announced their 15-player squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup squad.Oman will make their second appearance in T20 World CupsAll-rounder Zeeshan Maqsood will lead Om

