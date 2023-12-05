Zaman Khan News
Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Usama Mir get NOC to play in BBL
Following the allegations ofHaris Rauf's altercation with Wahab Riaz, Pakistan's reliable media sourcessaid that Haris' no-objection letter (NOC) to play in the Big Bash League (BB
Pakistan players hit by viral fever ahead of their match against Australia
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had initially announced that the Pakistan team's scheduled training session on Tuesday had been canceled, indicating a strategic move to provide pl
Comilla Victorians sign Naseem Shah, Khushdil Shah, Zaman Khan, Noor Ahmad
Comilla Victorians have beensigning one star cricketer after another to retain the title of BangladeshPremier League (BPL). This time Pakistan star pacer Naseem Shah has been signe
Pakistan announce playing XI for must-win Sri Lanka clash, make 5 changes
Pakistan has released theirstarting XI for Thursday's Asia Cup 2023 Super Four do-or-die match against SriLanka in Colombo. There are assumptions that the massive loss to India has
Naseem Shah ruled out of Asia Cup
Pakistan's young pacer NaseemShah has been ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup due to injury. Another youngpacer Zaman Khan is named as the replacement in the squad.During the game a
Pakistan call up Shahnawaz Dhani, Zaman Khan as Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf's backups
Following Monday's Asia Cup SuperFour encounter between Pakistan and India, in which both Haris Rauf and NaseemShah suffered minor injuries, Pakistan have called up pacers Shahnawa
Zaman Khan gets high praise from Mickey Arthur on debut in T20 Blast
Pakistani speed bowler Zaman Khan received wide recognition from Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur for his impressive bowling skills during the first game of the ongoing T20 Vit
Derbyshire Falcons sign Zaman Khan for upcoming Vitality Blast T20
Pakistani fast bowler Zaman Khan has made a significant step in his cricket career by securing a place in English county cricket.Derbyshire County Cricket Club have signed Pakistan
Zaman Khan eye on Babar Azam's wicket in the upcoming match
Lahore Qalandars young bowler Zaman Khan is determined to take the wicket of Peshawar Zalmi's captain Babar Azam during Sunday's Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash.Zaman Khan, the y