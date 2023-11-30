
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Zaheer Khan News
thumb

Zaheer Khan Picks India's Skipper for T20 World Cup 2024

Former fast bowler Zaheer Khan believes Rohit Sharma could lead Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The next edition of the T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in the Carib

thumb

All the records of India-Sri Lanka ODI World Cup match

Sri Lanka’s dismal performanceagainst India has continued even in the World Cup. The Lankans were bowled outfor 50 runs in the final of the Asia Cup a couple of months ago. The sam

thumb

Zaheer Khan predicts his four semi-finalists for World Cup 2023

Cricket fans and experts from allaround the world are counting down the days until the ICC ODI World Cup 2023,and they can't wait to make their picks for who they think will make i

thumb

We haven't credited Yuvraj enough for the 2011 World Cup: Gambhir

Former India opener GautamGambhir claims that former star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has not been givenenough credit for helping the India team get to the final of the 2011 ODI World

thumb

Zaheer Khan praises Mukesh Kumar highly

India’s legendary pacer ZaheerKhan has spoken highly of bowler Mukesh Kumar, saying that he has what it takesto remain a mainstay in India's Test squad for years to come.The second

thumb

Abhishek Sharma should continue batting at the top order, says Zaheer Khan

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan was impressed by the performance of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday April 29 at the

thumb

I think he had a good debut – Zaheer Khan praises Umran Malik

Umran Malik, along with Arshdeep Singh, made his ODI debut in India when the Men in Blue faced New Zealand in the first of three ODIs at Eden Park in Auckland on 25 November 2022.

thumb

Hardik Pandya would like to bat at No.4 ideally: Zaheer Khan

Hardik Pandya has been in terrific form with the bat of late. He finished as the leading run-scorer for Gujarat Titans in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. Besides tha

thumb

The Zaheer Khan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Zaheer Khan born 8 October 1978 isan Indian former cricketer who played all forms of the game for the Indianational team from 2000 to 2014.He is the second most successfulIndian te

thumb

Mumbai Indians launch 'innovative' fan engagement activity on Twitter

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians’ (MI) Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan has said that fans are always an integral part of their campaign in each seas

thumb

Zaheer Khan believes India will miss the experience of Ishant Sharma

Former Indian left-arm fast bowler Zaheer Khan said that India will miss the service of their lead pacer, Ishant Sharma, in the Border-Gavaskar trophy.The most anticipated Test ser

thumb

Pathan picks 'Farewell XI' for recently retired India cricketers

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has suggested an interesting idea to bid a farewell to them who has never got proper ending to their India national team career.[caption id="a

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.