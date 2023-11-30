Zaheer Khan News
Zaheer Khan Picks India's Skipper for T20 World Cup 2024
Former fast bowler Zaheer Khan believes Rohit Sharma could lead Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The next edition of the T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in the Carib
All the records of India-Sri Lanka ODI World Cup match
Sri Lanka’s dismal performanceagainst India has continued even in the World Cup. The Lankans were bowled outfor 50 runs in the final of the Asia Cup a couple of months ago. The sam
Zaheer Khan predicts his four semi-finalists for World Cup 2023
Cricket fans and experts from allaround the world are counting down the days until the ICC ODI World Cup 2023,and they can't wait to make their picks for who they think will make i
We haven't credited Yuvraj enough for the 2011 World Cup: Gambhir
Former India opener GautamGambhir claims that former star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has not been givenenough credit for helping the India team get to the final of the 2011 ODI World
Zaheer Khan praises Mukesh Kumar highly
India’s legendary pacer ZaheerKhan has spoken highly of bowler Mukesh Kumar, saying that he has what it takesto remain a mainstay in India's Test squad for years to come.The second
Abhishek Sharma should continue batting at the top order, says Zaheer Khan
Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan was impressed by the performance of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday April 29 at the
I think he had a good debut – Zaheer Khan praises Umran Malik
Umran Malik, along with Arshdeep Singh, made his ODI debut in India when the Men in Blue faced New Zealand in the first of three ODIs at Eden Park in Auckland on 25 November 2022.
Hardik Pandya would like to bat at No.4 ideally: Zaheer Khan
Hardik Pandya has been in terrific form with the bat of late. He finished as the leading run-scorer for Gujarat Titans in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. Besides tha
The Zaheer Khan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Zaheer Khan born 8 October 1978 isan Indian former cricketer who played all forms of the game for the Indianational team from 2000 to 2014.He is the second most successfulIndian te
Mumbai Indians launch 'innovative' fan engagement activity on Twitter
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians’ (MI) Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan has said that fans are always an integral part of their campaign in each seas
Zaheer Khan believes India will miss the experience of Ishant Sharma
Former Indian left-arm fast bowler Zaheer Khan said that India will miss the service of their lead pacer, Ishant Sharma, in the Border-Gavaskar trophy.The most anticipated Test ser
Pathan picks 'Farewell XI' for recently retired India cricketers
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has suggested an interesting idea to bid a farewell to them who has never got proper ending to their India national team career.[caption id="a