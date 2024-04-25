Wriddhiman Saha News
"Sai Sudharsan has become the second name for consistency"-Aakash Chopra
Former Indian batter and Cricket analyst Aakash Chopra has applauded Gujrat Titans batter Sai Sudarshan for his unreal consistency in the ongoing IPL season. Sai SudarshanDelhi Cap
Jadeja’s clutch performance helps CSK win their 5th title in a last ball thriller in the final
Chennai Super Kings win a last ball thriller against Gujrat Titans to win 4th IPL title. Openers and Jadeja's clutch performance helped them topple Gujrat Titans in Ahmedabad on Tu
Saha and Miller complete 2500 runs in the IPL history
The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to meet in Match No.18 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Punjab Cricket Association's IS Bindra Sta
Rabada breaks Malinga's record to set new milestone in IPL
Punjab Kings pacer Kagiso Rabadahas now become the fastest bowler in the history of the Indian Premier League(IPL) to reach 100 wickets. During Thursday's League match against the
Gill stars as Gujarat hold nerve in tense finish against Punjab
Gujarat Titans have defeatedPunjab Kings comfortably by 6 wickets on Thursday (April 13) in Mohali. Withthe win, Gujarat won three among four matches while Punjab won two and lostt
IPL 2023: Ferguson and Gurbaz traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders
Indian Premier League (IPL) championsGujarat Titans have traded New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson andAfghanistan wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz to IPL runner-up Kolkata Knig
'Killer' Miller heroics lead Gujarat into IPL final
New franchise of Indian PremierLeague (IPL) Gujarat Titans have made the final in their debut season beating RajasthanRoyals by a big margin of 7 wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata
Pujara back in India Test squad
Cheteshwar Pujara, WriddhimanSaha and Ajinkya Rahane were dropped from the Test squad together. Saha andRahane got IPL as a platform to prove themselves. Pujara was neglected in th
Miller, Tewatia pull off another chase for Gujarat
Despite Virat Kohli’s return toform in batting, Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost to Gujarat Titans by 6wickets in Mumbai on Saturday (April 30). David Miller and Rahul Tewatia
Rashid's heroics seals last-ball thriller for Gujarat
The 15th edition ofthe Indian Premier League (IPL) has just witnessed its most breathtaking andthrilling match of the event so far. Gujarat Titans, who are on the winningstreak, pu
Dravid opens up regarding Saha's allegation
Indian wicket-keeper Saha has been dropped from the Test squad for the Sri Lanka series. And this has created controversy. Dravid and Ganguly have also been dragged by the vetera
Saha reveals controversial policy of India's team selection
Indian right-handed batsman Rohit Sharma has been named as the new Test captain of India ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Further ahead of the Test series, BCC