Worcestershire CCC News
Michael Bracewell joins Worcestershire for T20 Blast
Worcestershire have signed New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell, nephew of former Gloucestershire coach John Bracewell, for this summer's T20 Blast.Worcestershire County Crick
Alex Gidman steps down as Worcestershire head coach
Alex Gidman has stepped down as Worcestershire head coach, ending his four-year tenure in the role.Gidman joined Worcestershire in early 2018, initially as a 2nd XI manager. He was
Azhar Ali drop extreme short of the century again in county cricket
Middle-order batsman in Pakistan Azhar Ali, who represents Worcestershire at the ongoing 2022 County Championship, was out of touch early in the season and only managed to hit doub
Azhar Ali is looking forward to join Worcestershire for the County Championship this season
Azhar Ali, a Pakistani batsman, is looking forward to joining Worcestershire in the County Championship this season.The 37-year-old batsman was previously part of Somerset in 2018
Moeen Ali takes short break from cricket
English all-rounder Moeen Ali has announced to take a short break from all forms of cricket after being dropped from the second Ashes Test squad to face Australia at Lord’s this we
Aussie cricketer found guilty of raping sleeping woman in "conquest game"
Australian-born former Worcestershire county cricketer Alex Hepburn has been discovered guilty at a retrial for orally raping a sleeping woman as a feature of a sex amusement led o
Parnell to sign Kolpak deal
South Africa allrounder Wayne Parnell has signed for Worcestershire on a Kolpak deal which means he has almost finished his International career with his country. Wayne Parnell was
Worcestershire seal first Final Day Appearance
After more than an age, Worcestershire sealed first Final Day Appearance at NatWest T20 Blast.In a tense Vitality Blast quarter final at New Road, Worcestershire, through beating G
Worcester's Rhodes new Bangladesh coach?
Former Worcestershire coach Steve Rhodes could be Bangladesh's next head coach following Chandika Hathurusingha's resignation last year, according to local reports. [নিউজটি বাংলায়
Ashwin set to play county cricket
India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is set to play his first county championship season as he has signed with Worcestershire county cricket club. He will join the club later this