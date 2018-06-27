Windies vs Sri Lanka 2018 News
SL level series, Tigers stay No.8
Sri Lanka have won the low-scoring third Test against Windies by four wickets on the fourth day at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The three-match series have ended at 1-1.
Windies, SL set for incredible finish
Windies and Sri Lanka are all set for an exciting day-night Test finish on the fourth day of the Barbados Test as the Lankans require another 63 runs to level series, while the hos
Windies strike back after 204
Windies bowlers have hit back on the second day of the D/N third Test against Sri Lanka at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown. Sri Lanka are still trailing by 105 runs after Windies poste
Chandimal, Hathuru, SL manager charged by ICC
Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal, head coach Chandika Hathurusingha and manager Asanka Gurusinha have been charged with level 3 offence. ICC chief executive Dave Richardson have
Gabriel 13-for as rain saves Windies
Windies have maintained their 1-0 lead in the three-match series after a rain-affected draw in the second Test against Sri Lanka at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Isle
Mathews, Gamage out of Windies tour
Sri Lanka batsman Angelo Mathews and fast bowler Lahiru Gamage have been ruled out of Windies tour for the next two Tests. Danushka Gunathilaka and Dasun Shanaka will leave for the
Windies hammer SL in Trinidad
Windies have got back to winning ways with a massive 226-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. The Caribbeans are 1-0 ahead in three-mat
Mendis keeps SL in the game
Sri Lanka have made a better show the bat in their second innings of the first Test against Windies at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. The tourists are need another 277 runs to c
Windies put SL on backfoot
Windies' Shane Dowrich, tail-enders and fast bowlers have led fightback against Sri Lanka on day two of the first Test at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. The hosts are leading by
Sri Lanka ahead on Day 1 of first Test
Sri Lanka have finished slightly ahead of Windies after the first day's play of first of the three Tests at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. The hosts are leading by 246 runs at s
Devon Smith recalled after 3 years
36-year-old Devon Smith has been recalled into Windies Test squad after three years as Cricket Windies announces 13-member squad for the three-match home series against Sri Lanka i