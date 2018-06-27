
Windies vs Sri Lanka 2018 News
thumb

SL level series, Tigers stay No.8

Sri Lanka have won the low-scoring third Test against Windies by four wickets on the fourth day at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The three-match series have ended at 1-1.

thumb

Windies, SL set for incredible finish

Windies and Sri Lanka are all set for an exciting day-night Test finish on the fourth day of the Barbados Test as the Lankans require another 63 runs to level series, while the hos

thumb

Windies strike back after 204

Windies bowlers have hit back on the second day of the D/N third Test against Sri Lanka at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown. Sri Lanka are still trailing by 105 runs after Windies poste

thumb

Chandimal, Hathuru, SL manager charged by ICC

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal, head coach Chandika Hathurusingha and manager Asanka Gurusinha have been charged with level 3 offence. ICC chief executive Dave Richardson have

thumb

Gabriel 13-for as rain saves Windies

Windies have maintained their 1-0 lead in the three-match series after a rain-affected draw in the second Test against Sri Lanka at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Isle

thumb

Mathews, Gamage out of Windies tour

Sri Lanka batsman Angelo Mathews and fast bowler Lahiru Gamage have been ruled out of Windies tour for the next two Tests. Danushka Gunathilaka and Dasun Shanaka will leave for the

thumb

Windies hammer SL in Trinidad

Windies have got back to winning ways with a massive 226-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. The Caribbeans are 1-0 ahead in three-mat

thumb

Mendis keeps SL in the game

Sri Lanka have made a better show the bat in their second innings of the first Test against Windies at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. The tourists are need another 277 runs to c

thumb

Windies put SL on backfoot

Windies' Shane Dowrich, tail-enders and fast bowlers have led fightback against Sri Lanka on day two of the first Test at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. The hosts are leading by

thumb

Sri Lanka ahead on Day 1 of first Test

Sri Lanka have finished slightly ahead of Windies after the first day's play of first of the three Tests at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. The hosts are leading by 246 runs at s

thumb

Devon Smith recalled after 3 years

36-year-old Devon Smith has been recalled into Windies Test squad after three years as Cricket Windies announces 13-member squad for the three-match home series against Sri Lanka i

