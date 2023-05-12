
Windies News
Daren Sammy appointed Windies head coach for shorter formats

Former Windies captain and two times T20 world cup champion Daren Sammy has been named West Indies' head coach for the shorter formats, Windies board confirmed on Friday (May12). S

Protea batters fire as they edge ahead of Windies after day 1

South Africa's skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss in their second test against Windies and elected to bat first. After getting the toss luck to their way, they got their openers too

Rabada's 6 wicket haul leads Proteas to go 1-0 up in the series

South Africa's 3rd day journey started being 49-4. With Markram in the crease. They were set for a big total. But Markram's mayhem didn't last long. Keemar Roach got him. It was WI

Windies crumbled against Nortje's firing spell

South Africa started the day with 314-8 wickets. They added more valuable 30 odd as their innings finished at 342. West Indies came to bat and Rabada uprooted the stumps of their c

Cricket Windies chairman not surprised with Gayle's on field push ups

By Bipin DaniCricket West Indies chairman Ricky Skerritt was not surprised when he saw Universe Boss Chris Gayle took a stunning catch of Afghanistan batsman Rahmat Shah (at Leeds

India step closer to semi-final after thrashing West Indies

India show no mercy to West Indies as they seal a huge win by 125 runs in match number 34 of the World Cup.India were absolutely ruthless with the bowl to demolish West Indies and

Gayle withdraws his decision to retire after World Cup

Chris Gayle has withdrawn his decision of retiring from ODIs after the World Cup and he will be available for the upcoming series against India.A decision that came out of nowhere

Twitter erupts as Bangladesh chase down massive total

Bangladesh clinched a historic win against Windies courtesy of a tremendous show from Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das.It has been a record win for Bangladesh chasing the highest tota

Fair enough to put us in underdog category: Holder

Windies skipper Jason Holder didn't mind to label themselves as underdogs ahead of their vital clash against Bangladesh.The last few series between Bangladesh and Windies have all

Russell to miss the clash against Bangladesh?

Windies all-rounder Andre Russell is likely to miss the important clash against Bangladesh due to injury.The clash between Bangladesh and Windies will be an important game for both

India's tour of Windies schedule announced

Windies have announced their schedule for their series against in August and they are set to play 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests.India's Test Championship campaign will start with the

Poor umpiring and better strategy won for Australia

Set to score 289 runs for a major win West Indies appeared cruising at a stage lost their way for their one dimensional approach. Captain Holder and all rounder Brathwaite fell int

