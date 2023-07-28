
Will Smeed News
Joburg Buffaloes finish second in league stage with another win in Zim Afro T10

JoburgBuffaloes were in superb touch in what was the final game of the league stageof the inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, defeating theHarare Hurricanes by 9

Harare Hurricanes win closely fought battle against Joburg Buffaloes

The HarareHurricanes registered their second consecutive win at the inaugural edition ofthe Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, when they defeated the Joburg Buffaloes by 2runs at the Har

"Just trying to beat it up" - The Hundred Centurion Will Smeed

England youngster Will Smeed is the first player to score a century at The Hundred and Eoin Morgan believes his achievement is "a big spanner in the sand" as the youngster has neve

The Hundred: Will Smeed smashes the first century

Will Smeed (101 not out) made history in The Hundred and Henry Brooks gained five wickets as Birmingham Phoenix beat defending champions Southern Brave.Will Smeed hit the first cen

