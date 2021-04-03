West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2021 News
West Indies, Sri Lanka finish Test series drawn
West Indies and Sri Lanka have shared the two-match series 0-0 after the end of a rain-hit second Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound.[caption id="attachment_162411" a
West Indies set for yet another day 5 finish
West Indies and Sri Lanka are set for an exciting tour finale on day five of the second Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound.With series on the line after a first Test
Brathwaite hundred puts WI ahead
Sri Lanka are trailing by 218 runs at the end of the second day's play in the second Test against West Indies at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound.[caption id="attachment_16
West Indies, Sri Lanka on equal footing after day one
West Indies captain Kragg Brathwaite struck an unbeaten 99-run innings and right-arm pacer Suranga Lakmal claimed 3 wickets for 71 as West Indies and Sri Lanka shared the honours o
Bonner, Mayers rescue West Indies
West Indies have survived the final day to draw the first Test match against Sri Lanka at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound.[caption id="attachment_161825" align="aligncente
Nissanka, Dickwella heroics sets the stage for last day drama
Sri Lanka have turned around the first Test from conceding 102-run lead to put themselves back in the game against West Indies in North Sound. They’ve set the target of huge 375 ru
Thirimanne, Oshada lead SL fightback
Sri Lanka have bounced back from conceding 102-run lead to put themselves back in the game against West Indies at the end of day three of the first Test in North Sound.[caption id=
Holder takes 5 on West Indies Test return
Jason Holder, the latest former Test captain, has made the day for West Indies in the first day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound. [ca
Sri Lankan cricketers sanctioned for slow over-rate in third ODI
Sri Lankan cricketers are fined with 40 percent of their match fees for maintaining slow over rate in the third ODI against West Indies.Sri Lanka have completed the white ball fixt
West Indies whitewash Sri Lanka 3-0
West Indies have whitewashed Sri Lanka in the three-match ODI series beating the visiting side by 5 wickets in the third and last ODI at North Sound on Sunday (March 14).Losing the
Lewis - Hope partnership steal series win for West Indies
West Indies have clinched the ODI series with one more match to go in the three-match ODI series by winning the second ODI by five wickets.Sri Lanka's outing in West Indies is slow
Mathews leaves West Indies, to miss rest of series
Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews has pulled out of the West Indies tour due to family reasons. The cricket board confirmed the news on Thursday (March 11).So, he’s set to miss