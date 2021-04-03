
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2021
West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2021 News
thumb

West Indies, Sri Lanka finish Test series drawn

West Indies and Sri Lanka have shared the two-match series 0-0 after the end of a rain-hit second Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound.[caption id="attachment_162411" a

thumb

West Indies set for yet another day 5 finish

West Indies and Sri Lanka are set for an exciting tour finale on day five of the second Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound.With series on the line after a first Test

thumb

Brathwaite hundred puts WI ahead

Sri Lanka are trailing by 218 runs at the end of the second day's play in the second Test against West Indies at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound.[caption id="attachment_16

thumb

West Indies, Sri Lanka on equal footing after day one

West Indies captain Kragg Brathwaite struck an unbeaten 99-run innings and right-arm pacer Suranga Lakmal claimed 3 wickets for 71 as West Indies and Sri Lanka shared the honours o

thumb

Bonner, Mayers rescue West Indies

West Indies have survived the final day to draw the first Test match against Sri Lanka at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound.[caption id="attachment_161825" align="aligncente

thumb

Nissanka, Dickwella heroics sets the stage for last day drama

Sri Lanka have turned around the first Test from conceding 102-run lead to put themselves back in the game against West Indies in North Sound. They’ve set the target of huge 375 ru

thumb

Thirimanne, Oshada lead SL fightback

Sri Lanka have bounced back from conceding 102-run lead to put themselves back in the game against West Indies at the end of day three of the first Test in North Sound.[caption id=

thumb

Holder takes 5 on West Indies Test return

Jason Holder, the latest former Test captain, has made the day for West Indies in the first day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound. [ca

thumb

Sri Lankan cricketers sanctioned for slow over-rate in third ODI

Sri Lankan cricketers are fined with 40 percent of their match fees for maintaining slow over rate in the third ODI against West Indies.Sri Lanka have completed the white ball fixt

thumb

West Indies whitewash Sri Lanka 3-0

West Indies have whitewashed Sri Lanka in the three-match ODI series beating the visiting side by 5 wickets in the third and last ODI at North Sound on Sunday (March 14).Losing the

thumb

Lewis - Hope partnership steal series win for West Indies

West Indies have clinched the ODI series with one more match to go in the three-match ODI series by winning the second ODI by five wickets.Sri Lanka's outing in West Indies is slow

thumb

Mathews leaves West Indies, to miss rest of series

Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews has pulled out of the West Indies tour due to family reasons. The cricket board confirmed the news on Thursday (March 11).So, he’s set to miss

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.