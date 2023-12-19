West Indies vs England 2023 News
West Indies exclude Shimron Hetmyer for last two England T20Is
Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph willbe rested for the remaining two West Indies T20I matches against England, withShimron Hetmyer being left out of the team.Hetmyer has been out of form
Andrew Flintoff to join England's coaching panel in West Indies
Andrew Flintoff will return toEngland's coaching staff for the forthcoming T20 series against the WestIndies.Flintoff will not be part of thegroup for the one-day international ser
Shai Hope remembers MS Dhoni after playing match-winning innings against England
West Indies captain Shai Hopeleft the field with a win against England in Antigua on Sunday. However, thisCaribbean captain said that Dhoni's contribution is also behind it.Everyon
England name newly looked ODI squad for West Indies tour
England’s ODI World Cup campaigndidn’t go very well. The English finished the World Cup journey from 7th placeafter winning only 3 matches out of 9 matches. This time they have mad