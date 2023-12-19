
West Indies vs England 2023 News
West Indies exclude Shimron Hetmyer for last two England T20Is

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph willbe rested for the remaining two West Indies T20I matches against England, withShimron Hetmyer being left out of the team.Hetmyer has been out of form

Andrew Flintoff to join England's coaching panel in West Indies

Andrew Flintoff will return toEngland's coaching staff for the forthcoming T20 series against the WestIndies.Flintoff will not be part of thegroup for the one-day international ser

Shai Hope remembers MS Dhoni after playing match-winning innings against England

West Indies captain Shai Hopeleft the field with a win against England in Antigua on Sunday. However, thisCaribbean captain said that Dhoni's contribution is also behind it.Everyon

England name newly looked ODI squad for West Indies tour

England’s ODI World Cup campaigndidn’t go very well. The English finished the World Cup journey from 7th placeafter winning only 3 matches out of 9 matches. This time they have mad

