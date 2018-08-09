
  • West Indies vs Bangladesh 2018
West Indies vs Bangladesh 2018 News
thumb

We can't imagine Bangladesh without Shakib in Asia Cup: BCB President

On return from a successful Caribbean tour, Bangladesh Test and T20I captain Shakib Al Hasan stated his physical condition and pronounced the explicit possibility of lying under th

thumb

Bangladesh find ways in T20 cricket: Chief Selector

Chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu, on Wednesday, talked about the Caribbean success story of Bangladesh, said he is contented watching Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Kumar Das batti

thumb

Mumbai Indians heaps praise on Mustafizur

Umpteen days gone by since Mustafizur Rahman had been seen in his real best; while some people started making holes to write the lost case of ‘Fizz’, the young gun blazed in all fi

thumb

Hand bruises throw Nazmul Islam out of action for three weeks

On Tuesday, Bangladesh Cricket Board physician Debashish Chowdhury revealed that left hand spinner Nazmul Islam Apu has been thrown out of all actions for at least three weeks afte

thumb

Bangladesh eclipse the World Champions

Bangladesh Vs West Indies T20I SeriesThird Match played at Lauderhill Florida USABangladesh 184/5 (Litton 61, Mahmudullah 32*, Shakib 24, Tamim 21, Ariful 18* , K Paul 2/26 , C Bra

thumb

Shakib, Tamim, Litton relish better ranking spots

The emphatic 2-1 series win against West Indies lifted Bangladesh cricketers up in the latest ICC T20I ranking.The visiting side exhibited triumphant batting display in the T20I se

thumb

Mustafiz dims Mashrafe to be third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is

Solemnly and gleefully Bangladesh have concealed the gross memories of the Test series in the beginning of the tour. Being a competent component in the limited over competition for

thumb

Abu Hider penalized for using 'gross language'

International Cricket Council has fined Bangladesh pacer Abu Hider Rony 20 per cent of his match fee for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during his side’s second T20I against the Wes

thumb

'The pressure is now on Windies' says Tamim

Bangladesh meticulously fought back to level the T20I series in the Caribbean alongside the veterans performing once again up to their staple best. The opener Tamim Iqbal threw a s

thumb

Shakib tributes to team performance for win in 2nd T20I

In two contrasting days, visiting Bangladesh showed differentials of performance in the shortest format of cricket. The heavy defeat in the first T20I against West Indies, although

thumb

'We need someone like Andre Russel' says Shakib

The phenomenon of the Test series during the ongoing tour was totally amended by Bangladesh in the subsequent one day international series; therefore, the scenario has yet again ch

thumb

'Bangladesh look ordinary without Mashrafe'

West Indies VS Bangladesh T20 International Series1st Match Played at Warner Park, St KittsWest Indies 93 /3 in 9.1 Overs (A Russell 35*, M Samuels 26 , Mustafiz 2/18) beat Banglad

app-banner

