West Indies vs Australia 2021 News
Conditions brought Aussies undone: Ponting on Bangladesh series result
Ricky Ponting, former Australia captain, has reacted to Australia's recent woes in T20Is where they have succumbed defeats in the West Indies and Bangladesh.In both tours, an under
Australia end WI tour with 2-1 ODI series win
Australia have finished their Caribbean tour on a high note, beating the West Indies by 6 wickets in the deciding third ODI at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown.Australia go into Banglad
WI run through Australia to keep series alive
48 hours after toss, the 2nd ODI went underway and the West Indies ended up triumphant by four wickets against Australia to square series 1-1.West Indies' XI remained the same but
Aaron Finch set to miss Bangladesh tour
Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch will miss the last ODI against West Indies and the five-match T20I tour of Bangladesh.Finch sustained an injury to his right knee during th
West India-Australia series rescheduled after Covid-19 case
Coronavirus fear hit in the three-match ODI series between Australia and the West Indies. Due to which the second match was postponed after the toss. However, the match was not can
WI-Aus ODI suspended after positive Covid result
West Indies vs Australia 2nd ODI (as part of World Cup Super League) in Bridgetown has been postponed after a positive Covid-19 result returned.The positive result came from a supp
Australia win series opener with big margin
Australia are off to a winning start in the ODI series against West Indies with a win by 133 runs in the first ODI.Australia are on a short outing in the Caribbean islands to play
Alex Carey to lead Australia in first ODI against West Indies
Australian wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey has been named as the stand-in captain in the first ODI against West Indies.Australia are on a short outing in the Caribbean islands to
All-round West Indies thump Australia to win series 4-1
An 16-run win in the fifth and final T20I has given West Indies a convincing 4-1 series win over Australia at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St Lucia.Evin Lewis blasted on
Starc holds nerve to seal Australia's first win of WI tour
Australia have won their first match of the Caribbean tour, beating West Indies by four runs in the fourth T20I in Gros Islet.Fifties from Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh guided Aus
Destructive Gayle wins series for West Indies
West Indies have won the five-match T20I series against Australia with two to go, thanks to Chris Gayle's return to form in the third match.2-0 ahead, Gayle lit up St Lucia with lu
Australia's batting woes continue as West Indies go 2-0 up
With the proper performance in all three sections, West Indies have gone 2-0 up in the five-match T20I series against Australia on Saturday (July 10) in Saint Lucia. They won the s