Wellington Masakadza News
Mushfiqur hits four fours in last over but Joburg Buffaloes fall two runs short
The Durban Qalandars won a thriller to kick start the fifth day of theinaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 at the Harare Sports Club.The Qalandars, who were given a
Garry Ballance starts his Zimbabwe career with emphatic 5-wicket win over Ireland
After more than five and a halfyears, former England cricketerGary Ballance has played international cricket. He has also contributedwith the bat in the first match for his home co
Ervine, Chatara, Muzarabani, Shumba back in Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup squad
After 6 long years, Zimbabwe havequalified to play in the main stage of an ICC global tournament. The Test-playingnation last participated in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2016. However
Top players missing as Zimbabwe announce squad for India series
Zimbabwe have announced a 17-memberteam for the ODI series against India starting from August 18. Zimbabwe's starcricketers could not return to this important series due to injurie
Live: Zimbabwe elect to bat first again, both teams make three changes
Zimbabwe have won the toss againand elected to bat first for the third straight time in the series against thehosts Bangladesh of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday (August 2)
Zimbabwe bounce back to level series
Zimbabwe have picked up their first win of the series against Bangladesh, beating them by 23 runs in the second T20I to level three-match series 1-1.Just in a space of one day, Ban
Wellington Masakadza recalled for SL tour
Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced the ODI and Test squads for the Sri Lanka tour in June-July. Left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza has been recalled into the side for both form