Wellington Masakadza News
thumb

Mushfiqur hits four fours in last over but Joburg Buffaloes fall two runs short

The Durban Qalandars won a thriller to kick start the fifth day of theinaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 at the Harare Sports Club.The Qalandars, who were given a

thumb

Garry Ballance starts his Zimbabwe career with emphatic 5-wicket win over Ireland

After more than five and a halfyears, former England cricketerGary Ballance has played international cricket. He has also contributedwith the bat in the first match for his home co

thumb

Ervine, Chatara, Muzarabani, Shumba back in Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup squad

After 6 long years, Zimbabwe havequalified to play in the main stage of an ICC global tournament. The Test-playingnation last participated in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2016. However

thumb

Top players missing as Zimbabwe announce squad for India series

Zimbabwe have announced a 17-memberteam for the ODI series against India starting from August 18. Zimbabwe's starcricketers could not return to this important series due to injurie

thumb

Live: Zimbabwe elect to bat first again, both teams make three changes

Zimbabwe have won the toss againand elected to bat first for the third straight time in the series against thehosts Bangladesh of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday (August 2)

thumb

Zimbabwe bounce back to level series

Zimbabwe have picked up their first win of the series against Bangladesh, beating them by 23 runs in the second T20I to level three-match series 1-1.Just in a space of one day, Ban

thumb

Wellington Masakadza recalled for SL tour

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced the ODI and Test squads for the Sri Lanka tour in June-July. Left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza has been recalled into the side for both form

