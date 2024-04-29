WBBL News
Cricket Australia decides WBBL future
In order to align the Women's BigBash League (WBBL) with the men's 10-round tournament, the number of matches will becut by 16. On Tuesday, Cricket Australia (CA) is likely to unve
WBBL stars take trophy over 1000ft to mark mew heights for WBBL
In a one-of-a-kind celebration,Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning, recently elevated the league to new heights, in aunique way. The dynamic duo embarked on a unique adventure, taking the
Heather Knight to lead Sydney Thunder for WBBL
England captain Heather Knight will lead the Sydney Thunder in this year's WBBL, succeeding the retired Rachael Haynes.Dynamic England Women's captain Heather Knight will lead the
Sydney Thunder announce Heather Knight as captain for WBBL
Heather Knight, the currentcaptain of England, will take over as captain of the Sydney Thunder for theWomen's Big Bash League this year. Her predecessor, Rachael Haynes, hasretired
MCG, SCG to host stand-alone WBBL matches in this season
The MCG and SCG will host standalone Women's Big Bash League regular season games for the first time this year to reinforce the status of women's competition.The MCG and SCG will h
Cricket Australia's $634m pay deal contract favours women cricketers
Cricket Australia (CA) has decidedto increase the salaries of cricketers under a central contract. Femalecricketers are going to get the highest salary increase. About 66 percentsa
Adelaide Strikers win maiden WBBL title
Adelaide Strikers have claimedtheir first Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) title defeating the tournamentfavorite Sydney Sixers by 10 runs on Saturday (November 25) in Sydney.Batting
Chamari is right choice for our WBBL team, says Melbourne Renegades head coach
Sri Lanka's women's team captainChamari Athapaththu will play Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia thisseason. She will play for Melbourne Renegades team, replacing India's
Women's Big Bash League 2022: Squads, Matches & Fixtures: Everything You Need to Know
The 2022 Women's Big Bash League, comprised of 59 T20's, begins on October 13th.The crème of crop international talent heads to Australia this week ahead of the start of the eighth
BBL and WBBL finally introduce DRS; Bash Boost, X-Factor scrapped
For the first time in 12 years, teams in the Big Bash can use the Decision Review System (DRS). Two other massive developments took place at the same time when Bash Boost Point and
BCCI leaves Australian cricket with massive headache with IPL schedule
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is finally confirmed from the government, that the most awaited tournament will start in the United Arab Emirates in September. As India is having a
Australia woman cricketer Emily Smith banned for Instagram post
Cricket Australia (CA) has banned Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) cricketer Emily Smith for breaking the anti-corruption policy by posting team line-up on Instagram about an hour be