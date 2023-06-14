Wasim Khan News
World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle begins with the Ashes
The ICC World Test Championshipschedule for the 2023-25 cycle has been released. The journey of the newchampionship begins with the Ashes. Like the last two seasons, the final will
BCB not aware of Pakistan's ODI World Cup matches in Bangladesh
The chief executive of theBangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has said that he is not aware of Pakistan’smatches in Bangladesh in this year’s ICC ODI World Cup. At the same time, theInt
Younis steps down as Pakistan batting coach
Younis Khan has quit as Pakistan batting coach on Tuesday, following a mutual agreement with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after only six-months of his two-year contract.That means,
Amir confirms detailed talks with PCB CEO, says he is ready to come out of retirement
In a sensational development, fast bowler Mohammad Amir has made up his mind to come out of retirement. The southpaw confirmed that PCB CEO Wasim Khan recently visited his residenc
Important we lure players like AB de Villiers: PCB CEO Wasim Khan
Indian Premier League is the most-watched T20 tournament in the world. Although there are other popular tournaments like BPL, BBL, CPL and LPL, cash-rich IPL has often taken the ce
PCB launches parental support policy for players
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched a parental help policy, which will permit both women and men players to get paid leave during times of pregnancy and upon the birth of
We will submit our application to bid ICC events between 2023-31: PCB
In which country the International Cricket Council (ICC) events will be held, it’s been decided in advance always. For this, the cricket boards have to gain permission by convincin
PCB not paying Zimbabwe to tour Pakistan
Zimbabwe will travel to Pakistan after three days. At that time, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made it clear that no extra money will be spent to bring the team to their cou
PCB announces schedule for remaining PSL matches
Pakistan Cricket Board has rescheduled the postponed remaining four HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 matches. After the inception of COVID-19 crisis, the tournament was postponed on
PCB set to remove Misbah as chief selector
Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has been serving dual responsibilities for Pakistan- head coach and chief selector of the national team. So, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has
Imran Khan has completely ruined Pakistan cricket: Miandad
Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad has made some explosive remarks about World Cup winning Pakistan captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan. "Imran Khan has completely rui
PCB strongly opposes the proposed IPL schedule
Coronavirus pandemic has engulf the normalcy of sporting actions in sports world. All the prestigious tournaments and cricket events has postponed due to the global Pandemic. As th