Wasim Khan News
World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle begins with the Ashes

The ICC World Test Championshipschedule for the 2023-25 cycle has been released. The journey of the newchampionship begins with the Ashes. Like the last two seasons, the final will

BCB not aware of Pakistan's ODI World Cup matches in Bangladesh

The chief executive of theBangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has said that he is not aware of Pakistan’smatches in Bangladesh in this year’s ICC ODI World Cup. At the same time, theInt

Younis steps down as Pakistan batting coach

Younis Khan has quit as Pakistan batting coach on Tuesday, following a mutual agreement with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after only six-months of his two-year contract.That means,

Amir confirms detailed talks with PCB CEO, says he is ready to come out of retirement

In a sensational development, fast bowler Mohammad Amir has made up his mind to come out of retirement. The southpaw confirmed that PCB CEO Wasim Khan recently visited his residenc

Important we lure players like AB de Villiers: PCB CEO Wasim Khan

Indian Premier League is the most-watched T20 tournament in the world. Although there are other popular tournaments like BPL, BBL, CPL and LPL, cash-rich IPL has often taken the ce

PCB launches parental support policy for players

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched a parental help policy, which will permit both women and men players to get paid leave during times of pregnancy and upon the birth of

We will submit our application to bid ICC events between 2023-31: PCB

In which country the International Cricket Council (ICC) events will be held, it’s been decided in advance always. For this, the cricket boards have to gain permission by convincin

PCB not paying Zimbabwe to tour Pakistan

Zimbabwe will travel to Pakistan after three days. At that time, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made it clear that no extra money will be spent to bring the team to their cou

PCB announces schedule for remaining PSL matches

Pakistan Cricket Board has rescheduled the postponed remaining four HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 matches. After the inception of COVID-19 crisis, the tournament was postponed on

PCB set to remove Misbah as chief selector

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has been serving dual responsibilities for Pakistan- head coach and chief selector of the national team. So, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has

Imran Khan has completely ruined Pakistan cricket: Miandad

Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad has made some explosive remarks about World Cup winning Pakistan captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan. "Imran Khan has completely rui

PCB strongly opposes the proposed IPL schedule

Coronavirus pandemic has engulf the normalcy of sporting actions in sports world. All the prestigious tournaments and cricket events has postponed due to the global Pandemic. As th

