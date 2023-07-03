
Vikramjit Singh News
thumb

Vikramjit Singh stars in Netherlands massive win over Oman

Netherlands thumped Oman by 74 runs in a rain irrupting match on Monday (3 July) at Harare Sports Club, Harare.Earlier the day, Oman won the toss and chose to bowl first. The match

thumb

Max ODowd's brilliant 90 helps Netherlands reach super six in ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers

Netherlands thumped Nepal by 7 wickets to register their second victory of the tournament on Saturday (24th June).Earlier the day, Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl first.

thumb

Taskin stars in Bangladesh win after 15 years in main stage of T20 World Cup

Bangladesh have registered a winin the main stage of the ICC T20 World Cup after 15 years 1 month 10 days. Theylast won a match in the inaugural edition of the World Cup in 2007. T

thumb

Bas de Leede stars again as Netherlands beat Namibia by 5 wickets

Netherlands have beaten Namibiawith a tense finish and registered their second consecutive win in the ongoingICC Men’s T20 World Cup. They won the low-scoring match by 5 wickets on

thumb

Rizwan, Nawaz guide Pakistan to pick up easy win over Netherlands

Pakistan have won the second ODIof the three-match series against Netherlands to grab the series with one matchin hand. They have beaten the hosts easily by 7 wickets on Thursday (

thumb

Fakhar, Babar star in Pakistan's toilsome win against Netherlands

Pakistan have to toil much to winthe first match of the three-match series against the Netherlands in Rotterdam.In reply to Pakistan's 314 runs, the Netherlands managed to reach 29

