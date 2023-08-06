
thumb

Montreal Tigers secure thrilling win, set to clash with Surrey Jaguars in Global T20 Canada final

Qualifier 2 of Global T20 Canadasaw the Montreal Tigers defeat the Vancouver Knights to secure a covetedposition in the finals. Their efforts with the ball were led by Abbas Afridi

thumb

Litton's Surrey Jaguars into final with convincing win over Vancouver Knights

The playoff stages of the Global T20Canada saw the Surrey Jaguars register a comprehensive 38-run victory over theVancouver Knights in Qualifier 1 to find themselves in the final.

thumb

Surrey Jaguars, Vancouver Knights, Montreal Tigers, Brampton Wolves secure top four spots in Global T20 Canada

The final day of the league phaseof Global T20 Canada saw the Surrey Jaguars down the Mississauga Panthers tosecure the top berth on the points table. Jaguars chased down their tar

thumb

Surrey Jaguars, Vancouver Knights victorious with commanding performances

In yet another day of excitingcricket at the Global T20 Canada, both victors registered dominant victories.The Surrey Jaguars defeated the Brampton Wolves chasing their target of 1

thumb

Vancouver Knights and Brampton Wolves register thrilling victories in Global T20 Canada

The action-packed day 3 of thethird edition of Global T20 Canada left fans delighted with a double dose ofentertainment as Vancouver Knights and Brampton Wolves register impressive

thumb

Vancouver Knights aim to recapture glory with formidable squad

The excitement is palpable ascricket fans eagerly anticipate the start of the Global T20 Canada tournament,set to kick off on July 20th at the TD Cricket Arena, Brampton SportsPark

thumb

Winnipeg Hawks claim Global T20 Canada 2019 title in Super Over thriller

The second edition final of the Global T20 League turned out to be moment's thriller that saw Winnipeg Hawks eclipsing reigning champions Vancouver Knights to clinch the title at t

thumb

Watch: Yuvraj Singh departs after umpiring blunder

Star cricketer Yuvraj Singh picked his bat for the first time as he played his first match after his retirement. After knowing that he would come out and spice up the passage of te

thumb

Gayle-led Vancouver Knights win Global T20 League title

An unbeaten fifty run knock from Saad Bin Zafar guided Chris Gayle led Vancouver Knights to clinch the title of inaugural Global T20 Canada pushing aside West Indies B by seven wic

thumb

Final schedule and fixture of Global T20 League, Canada

The first Global T20 League in Canada is going to commence from 28th of June, 2018. The league authorities have managed to succumb big stars of world cricket in their initial ventu

