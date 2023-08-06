Vancouver Knights News
Montreal Tigers secure thrilling win, set to clash with Surrey Jaguars in Global T20 Canada final
Qualifier 2 of Global T20 Canadasaw the Montreal Tigers defeat the Vancouver Knights to secure a covetedposition in the finals. Their efforts with the ball were led by Abbas Afridi
Litton's Surrey Jaguars into final with convincing win over Vancouver Knights
The playoff stages of the Global T20Canada saw the Surrey Jaguars register a comprehensive 38-run victory over theVancouver Knights in Qualifier 1 to find themselves in the final.
Surrey Jaguars, Vancouver Knights, Montreal Tigers, Brampton Wolves secure top four spots in Global T20 Canada
The final day of the league phaseof Global T20 Canada saw the Surrey Jaguars down the Mississauga Panthers tosecure the top berth on the points table. Jaguars chased down their tar
Surrey Jaguars, Vancouver Knights victorious with commanding performances
In yet another day of excitingcricket at the Global T20 Canada, both victors registered dominant victories.The Surrey Jaguars defeated the Brampton Wolves chasing their target of 1
Vancouver Knights and Brampton Wolves register thrilling victories in Global T20 Canada
The action-packed day 3 of thethird edition of Global T20 Canada left fans delighted with a double dose ofentertainment as Vancouver Knights and Brampton Wolves register impressive
Vancouver Knights aim to recapture glory with formidable squad
The excitement is palpable ascricket fans eagerly anticipate the start of the Global T20 Canada tournament,set to kick off on July 20th at the TD Cricket Arena, Brampton SportsPark
Winnipeg Hawks claim Global T20 Canada 2019 title in Super Over thriller
The second edition final of the Global T20 League turned out to be moment's thriller that saw Winnipeg Hawks eclipsing reigning champions Vancouver Knights to clinch the title at t
Watch: Yuvraj Singh departs after umpiring blunder
Star cricketer Yuvraj Singh picked his bat for the first time as he played his first match after his retirement. After knowing that he would come out and spice up the passage of te
Gayle-led Vancouver Knights win Global T20 League title
An unbeaten fifty run knock from Saad Bin Zafar guided Chris Gayle led Vancouver Knights to clinch the title of inaugural Global T20 Canada pushing aside West Indies B by seven wic
Final schedule and fixture of Global T20 League, Canada
The first Global T20 League in Canada is going to commence from 28th of June, 2018. The league authorities have managed to succumb big stars of world cricket in their initial ventu