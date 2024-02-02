
Upul Tharanga News
thumb

Mohammad Ashraful, Irfan Pathan, Upul Tharanga to join Asian Legends League

This season of Asian LegendsLeague is starting with the cricketers of the top five countries in Asia. Theupcoming T20 tournament will start on March 13 and end on March 21. The lea

thumb

SLC appoints new selection committee for two years and appoints Upul Tharanga as chairman

Sri Lanka Cricket announced the formation of a new "cricket selection committee" to select national teams for the next two years, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.Sri

thumb

Jacques Kallis' scintillating knock helps California Knights beat Texas Chargers

The California Knights picked uptheir first victory of the tournament after defeating Texas Chargers by 48 runsin the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional Park Sta

thumb

The Upul Tharanga Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Upul Tharanga is a Sri Lankan cricketer who was born on February 2, 1985 in Balapitiya. He is a left-handed hitter known for his excellence at the ODIs. He was an early starter, pl

thumb

Tamim fails but Bhairahawa win the eliminator match

Tamim Iqbal's team BhairahawaGladiators defeated Kathmandu Kings XI by 16 runs in the eliminator match ofNepal's Everest Premier League (EPL). With the win, Bhairahawa will playaga

thumb

Tharanga signs to play for Australian domestic club

Sri Lankan batsman Upul Tharanga, who retired from international cricket in February this year, has signed to play for a Club in Australia."At present we have signed him for one se

thumb

Tharanga bids farewell to international cricket

Sri Lankan left-handed batsman Upul Tharanga announced his retirement from international cricket on 23rd February and he officially revealed it through social media.Sri Lankan left

thumb

Sri Lankan police suspends inquiries on players regarding match-fixing

The Special Investigation Unit appointed for investigating the match-fixing claim on the Sri Lankan team revealed that there will be no more inquiries for the cricket players.The h

thumb

Sangakkara to appear before the investigators tomorrow

Till Tuesday afternoon Sri Lanka's Special Police Investigation Unit had no plan to invite opening batsman Upul Tharanga for the 2011 World Cup match-fixing inquiry but it was only

thumb

COVID-19 affects cricket leagues around the globe

The deadly COVID-19 has started to have its impact on cricket too as some cricket leagues around different parts of the globe are being cancelled and postponed due to the threat of

thumb

Dhaka Dynamite eliminate Chittagong Vikings in BPL 2019

In the eliminator match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2019, Dhaka Dynamites have eliminated Chittagong Vikings defeating them by 6 wickets.All rounder Sunil Narine starred

thumb

Dhaka Dynamites secure play off position

In the 42nd match of the Bangladesh Premier League, Dhaka Dynamites are the winners against Khulna Titans.At last Dhaka Dynamites survived the scare; defeating Khulna Titans by 6 w

