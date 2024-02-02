Upul Tharanga News
Mohammad Ashraful, Irfan Pathan, Upul Tharanga to join Asian Legends League
This season of Asian LegendsLeague is starting with the cricketers of the top five countries in Asia. Theupcoming T20 tournament will start on March 13 and end on March 21. The lea
SLC appoints new selection committee for two years and appoints Upul Tharanga as chairman
Sri Lanka Cricket announced the formation of a new "cricket selection committee" to select national teams for the next two years, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.Sri
Jacques Kallis' scintillating knock helps California Knights beat Texas Chargers
The California Knights picked uptheir first victory of the tournament after defeating Texas Chargers by 48 runsin the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional Park Sta
The Upul Tharanga Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Upul Tharanga is a Sri Lankan cricketer who was born on February 2, 1985 in Balapitiya. He is a left-handed hitter known for his excellence at the ODIs. He was an early starter, pl
Tamim fails but Bhairahawa win the eliminator match
Tamim Iqbal's team BhairahawaGladiators defeated Kathmandu Kings XI by 16 runs in the eliminator match ofNepal's Everest Premier League (EPL). With the win, Bhairahawa will playaga
Tharanga signs to play for Australian domestic club
Sri Lankan batsman Upul Tharanga, who retired from international cricket in February this year, has signed to play for a Club in Australia."At present we have signed him for one se
Tharanga bids farewell to international cricket
Sri Lankan left-handed batsman Upul Tharanga announced his retirement from international cricket on 23rd February and he officially revealed it through social media.Sri Lankan left
Sri Lankan police suspends inquiries on players regarding match-fixing
The Special Investigation Unit appointed for investigating the match-fixing claim on the Sri Lankan team revealed that there will be no more inquiries for the cricket players.The h
Sangakkara to appear before the investigators tomorrow
Till Tuesday afternoon Sri Lanka's Special Police Investigation Unit had no plan to invite opening batsman Upul Tharanga for the 2011 World Cup match-fixing inquiry but it was only
COVID-19 affects cricket leagues around the globe
The deadly COVID-19 has started to have its impact on cricket too as some cricket leagues around different parts of the globe are being cancelled and postponed due to the threat of
Dhaka Dynamite eliminate Chittagong Vikings in BPL 2019
In the eliminator match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2019, Dhaka Dynamites have eliminated Chittagong Vikings defeating them by 6 wickets.All rounder Sunil Narine starred
Dhaka Dynamites secure play off position
In the 42nd match of the Bangladesh Premier League, Dhaka Dynamites are the winners against Khulna Titans.At last Dhaka Dynamites survived the scare; defeating Khulna Titans by 6 w