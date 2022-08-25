United Arab Emirates News
Hong Kong beat UAE to qualify for Asia Cup 2022
Finally, the sixth team of theAsia Cup has been finalized. Hong Kong have qualified for the tournamentorganized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) after defeating the United AramEm
Spinners will play massive role: Rashid
Afghan Leg spin wizard Rashid Khan believes the ongoing ICC World Twenty/20 will belong to the Spinners. He also said the venues of United Arab Emirates has always played extra fav
IPL 2021: UAE leg to begin with MI-CSK rivalry
BCCI released the schedule for the second leg of the Indian Premier League 2021, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates.This year's Indian Premier League is having a paus
T20 WC 2021: ICC confirms UAE and Oman as venues
ICC and BCCI jointly confirmed that the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be hosted in the United Arab Emirates and Oman by BCCI.With the rise of COVID-19 cases in India, it will take a
IPL 2021 to resume on September 19
The remaining games of the IPL 2021 are scheduled to be played from September 19th to October 15th.BCCI is working with all their efforts to complete the remaining games of the IPL
Small possibility of organizing the rest of IPL 2021 in UK, Middle East: RR owner
The 14th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League kick-started with a fixture between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. The RCB army defeated the defending cham
If IPL does resume, I doubt it would be in India again: Neesham
India is fighting the second wave of coronavirus pandemic and it is the worst-ever health crisis in the last 70 years because the country witnessed 4 lakh cases daily with at least
BCCI had snubbed IPL governing council’s proposal to shift competition to UAE: Reports
Everything was going smoothly in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League until there was an unexpected COVID-19 outbreak in the IPL bubble. In the latest development, the Boa
Ireland-UAE ODI suspended after COVID-19 cases
Ireland travelled to Abu Dhabi to play four-match ODI series against the United Arab Emirates. The hosts comfortably won the first game by 6 wickets at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Rightl
When Russell's wife Lora gave epic reply to troll on Instagram
Social media often serves as a perfect platform for the netizens to communicate with celebrities or sports personalities. Ever since social media came into existence, fans have bee
VIDEO: MS Dhoni showing his brilliant keeping skills against UAE
During the match against the United Arab Emirates in the Asia Cup 2016, the then-skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni show-cased his brilliance with the gloves once again.Earlier in the ma
ICC expands ODI rankings
ICC (International Cricket Council) has added Scotland, United Arab Emirates, Nepal and Netherlands to the ODI team rankings. The ODI rankings have now 16 teams in total.[caption i