UAE vs WI News
thumb

Debutant Athanaze's quick-fire 65 after Sinclair's 4 wicket haul help Windies whitewash UAE

West Indies thumped United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets in the 3rd ODI to whitewash them in the ODI series before the World Cup Qualification.United Arab Emirates winning the toss an

thumb

UAE vs West Indies 3rd ODI Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take on West Indies (WI) in the third and final ODI of their three-game series. Sharjah Cricket Stadium is ready to host this exciting competiti

thumb

UAE vs West Indies 2nd ODI Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The second of the three-game ODI series between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and West Indies (WI) is scheduled to take place on Tuesday. Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will h

