U-19 Asia Cup News
Sri Lanka announce 15-member squad for Under-19 Asia Cup 2023
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday (January 4) announced the squad for the upcoming ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2023. The governing body has named a strong 15-man squad as well as two tr
ACC Announces Schedule for U-19 Asia Cup
The ACC has announced the schedules for the upcoming 2023 ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup, to be hosted in the United Arab Emirates from December 8-17.The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has a
ACC announce U-19 Asia Cup postponed to 2021
The U-19 Asia Cup which was set to take place this November in UAE has been postponed due to COVID-19. The tournament will be played in 2021.Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirme
Bangladesh U-19 qualify to the semi-final as group champions
Bangladesh U-19 beat Sri Lanka U-19 by 42 runs and qualify to the semi-final of the Asia Cup as group champions.Unbeaten Bangladesh secure semi-final spot after beating Sri Lanka b
Bangladesh U-19 announce squad for Asia Cup
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced 15-man squad for the u-19 Asia Cup, which is set to start from September 5.With less than a week to go for the start of the U-19 Asia Cup,
Heartbreak for Bangladesh U-19, suffer 2-run defeat
Just few days after the heartbreaking defeat of the senior team, now Bangladesh U-19 have suffered a 2-run defeat against India in the U-19 Asia Cup.India after opting to bat first
Bangladesh U-19 lose in D/L calculations
Bangladesh U-19 cricket team have lost to Sri Lanka U-19 by 26 runs (D/L method) in the second ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2016 Semi Final at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.The toss was won
Youth Tigers set SL U-19 a target of 195
Bangladesh Under-19 cricket team have set a target of 195 for the hosts Sri Lanka U-19 team in the second Semi Final of ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2016 at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.The t
9 players make Youth ODI debut for Bangladesh
A total of nine players except captain Saif Hassan and Qazi Onik, have made Youth ODI debut for Bangladesh Under-19 cricket team against Pakistan U-19 in ACC U-19 Asia Cup match. [
Heartbreaker for junior Tigers, still remain group champions
Bangladesh U-19 cricket team have lost a close match to Pakistan U-19s by one wicket in their last group B match of ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2016 at Galle International Stadium. Banglades
Bangladesh thrash Singapore U-19s, earn bonus point
Bangladesh U-19 cricket team have got their second consecutive win in ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2016. They thrashed Singapore U-19s by 7 wickets with 45 overs remaining at Galle Internatio
Youths start Asia Cup with a comprehensive win
Bangladesh U-19 cricket team have beaten Afghanistan U-19 team in their first match of ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2016 at Uyanwatte Stadium, Matara. The youth Tigers have won by four wicket