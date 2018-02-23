Trans-Tasman T20 Trophy 2018 News
Pakistan marginally dethrone Australia in T20I ranking
Cricket Australia clarified Pakistan’s top position in the Twenty20 world rankings, pushing aside the Aussies despite their wins in the Trans – Tasman tri-series featuring Australi
Australia win tri-series final
All-round Australia have sealed a 19-run win by D/L method in the final of the Trans-Tasman tri-series at Eden Park, Auckland.New Zealand chose to bat first in the Trans-Tasman cla
Remove T20 from international schedules: England coach
England national team coach Trevor Bayliss has asked to call off T20 cricket from international schedules to ease the burden of cricketers. He also warned about the probability of
England win, New Zealand qualify for final in a thriller
Just before couple of days ago, New Zealand and Australia were engaged in a thriller where outrageous Australia chased down a mammoth 244 runs at the Eden Park. In the very next ma
Fan’s one-handed catch at Eden Park
Man of the Match: D'Arcy Short (76)Australia have set the highest successful run-chase in T20I history in the fifth match of Trans-Tasman T20 tri-series against New Zealand at Eden
Australia set up record T20I run-chase
Guptill overtakes McCullum as top T20I run-scorer
New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has become the leading run-scorer in T20 International cricket en route to his 49-ball second T20I ton against Australia at Eden Park, Auckland.Gu
NZ back to winning ways
New Zealand have handed England their third defeat in the Trans-Tasman tri-series as the Blackcaps sneak to a 12-run victory in the fourth match at Westpac Stadium, Wellington. New
Kane in doubt against England
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson's participation against England in the fourth match of the tri-nation T20I series is in doubt after it was revealed that the 27-year-old was str
Australia's dominance in T20I tri-series continues
After beating England and New Zealand in their first two matches, the men in yellow continued their dominance in the 3rd match too and secured an all too easy victory against Engla
Hong Kong's Chapman in NZ squad
Mark Chapman, who previously played international cricket for Hong Kong, has been called into New Zealand's T20 squad for Trans-Tasman tri-series with Australia and England. Wicket
Maxwell ton sets consecutive win for Australia
Australia have won back to back games in Trans-Tasman T20 Trophy 2018 with a thumping five-wicket win over England in the second match at Bellerive Oval, Hobart.Australia chose to