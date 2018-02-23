
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Trans-Tasman T20 Trophy 2018
Trans-Tasman T20 Trophy 2018 News
thumb

Pakistan marginally dethrone Australia in T20I ranking

Cricket Australia clarified Pakistan’s top position in the Twenty20 world rankings, pushing aside the Aussies despite their wins in the Trans – Tasman tri-series featuring Australi

thumb

Australia win tri-series final

All-round Australia have sealed a 19-run win by D/L method in the final of the Trans-Tasman tri-series at Eden Park, Auckland.New Zealand chose to bat first in the Trans-Tasman cla

thumb

Remove T20 from international schedules: England coach

England national team coach Trevor Bayliss has asked to call off T20 cricket from international schedules to ease the burden of cricketers. He also warned about the probability of

thumb

England win, New Zealand qualify for final in a thriller

Just before couple of days ago, New Zealand and Australia were engaged in a thriller where outrageous Australia chased down a mammoth 244 runs at the Eden Park. In the very next ma

thumb

Fan’s one-handed catch at Eden Park

Man of the Match: D'Arcy Short (76)Australia have set the highest successful run-chase in T20I history in the fifth match of Trans-Tasman T20 tri-series against New Zealand at Eden

thumb

Australia set up record T20I run-chase

Man of the Match: D'Arcy Short (76)Australia have set the highest successful run-chase in T20I history in the fifth match of Trans-Tasman T20 tri-series against New Zealand at Eden

thumb

Guptill overtakes McCullum as top T20I run-scorer

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has become the leading run-scorer in T20 International cricket en route to his 49-ball second T20I ton against Australia at Eden Park, Auckland.Gu

thumb

NZ back to winning ways

New Zealand have handed England their third defeat in the Trans-Tasman tri-series as the Blackcaps sneak to a 12-run victory in the fourth match at Westpac Stadium, Wellington. New

thumb

Kane in doubt against England

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson's participation against England in the fourth match of the tri-nation T20I series is in doubt after it was revealed that the 27-year-old was str

thumb

Australia's dominance in T20I tri-series continues

After beating England and New Zealand in their first two matches, the men in yellow continued their dominance in the 3rd match too and secured an all too easy victory against Engla

thumb

Hong Kong's Chapman in NZ squad

Mark Chapman, who previously played international cricket for Hong Kong, has been called into New Zealand's T20 squad for Trans-Tasman tri-series with Australia and England. Wicket

thumb

Maxwell ton sets consecutive win for Australia

Australia have won back to back games in Trans-Tasman T20 Trophy 2018 with a thumping five-wicket win over England in the second match at Bellerive Oval, Hobart.Australia chose to

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.