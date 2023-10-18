
Traffic Police News
Rohit Sharma received three traffic challans for over speeding on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has been slapped with three traffic citations for speeding on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Rohit has often been seen driving his fancy cars on numero

Babar Azam fined for traffic violations in Lahore

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was fined by the Lahore Traffic Police on Monday (September 25) after the cricket superstar was found driving around without a license and also committe

