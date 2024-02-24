Tom Hartley News
Shoaib Bashir's best day at the office gives England edge ahead in Ranchi Test
India finished on 219-7 after day 2 in Ranchi test. Four fer from Shoaib Bashir and two scalps from Tom Hartley helped England reduce India for 219-7. India are 134 runs away, whil
Pope, Hartley reveal reason behind their success in first Test against India
A miracle was witnessed inHyderabad. England, who were on the back foot in the first two days, shockedeveryone and turned around their fortune in the next two days. They got anincr
Tom Hartley's fiery bowling gives England historic win against India
India showed a one-sideddominance in the first two days of the Hyderabad Test against England. Itseemed that England was going to collapse. But no, there was still plenty ofdrama l
England announce playing XI for first Test against India
England are entering the field inthe Hyderabad Test against India by increasing the strength of the spin department.There are 3 specialist spinners in England's announced XI on the
England name newly looked ODI squad for West Indies tour
England’s ODI World Cup campaigndidn’t go very well. The English finished the World Cup journey from 7th placeafter winning only 3 matches out of 9 matches. This time they have mad
Wahab Riaz, Muhammad Waseem help New York Strikers strike down Team Abu Dhabi
Wahab Riaz’s fine three wicketspell and opener Muhammad Waseem’s unbeaten 45 helped New York Strikers strikedown Team Abu Dhabi in the 28th match on the tenth day of the Abu Dhabi