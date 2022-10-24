Timm van der Gugten News
Live: Netherlands win toss and elect to bowl first, Shanto-Soumya to open for Bangladesh
Netherlands have won the toss andelected to bowl first against Bangladesh in their first match of the Super 12stage of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Hobart. Bangladesh do not wal
Ackermann, van der Merwe back in Netherlands squad for ICC T20 World Cup
Both Roelof van der Merwe andColin Ackermann have been added to the Netherlands squad for the upcoming T20World Cup in Australia. The team that feature a powerfulpace attack with L
38-year-old Barresi back in Netherlands squad after 3 years
The Koninklijke NederlandseCricket Bond (KNCB) has named a 15-member squad for the ICC Men's Cricket WorldCup Super League matches against Pakistan. The important Super League seri
The Hundred: Birmingham Phoenix add in squad D'Oliveira and Timm van der Gugten
The duo linked up with the team following the injuries to hitter Tom Abell and fast bowler Olly Stone ahead of Saturday's season opener against the Trent Rockets at Trent Bridge.Va
Watch: Glamorgan pull off the ropes from the jaws of defeat in last ball
Nowadays, the cricket fraternity has seen several thrilling finishes especially those that transpire in the final over. The ongoing edition of the T20 Blast 2021 has produced notab
Netherlands begin Super League with 1-run win
Netherlands have handed Ireland a 1-run defeat in the first ODI at Utrecht to bag their first Cricket World Cup Super League points.Hosts Netherlands managed 195 all-out in 50 over