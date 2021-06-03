
The Lord's News
thumb

The job is not done: Conway reacts to maiden Test century

New Zealand cricketer Devon Conway must be blissfully pleased as punch after scoring a maiden Test century on his Test debut against England. His century came in the first of the t

thumb

Lords of the game win it at Lord’s

When was the last time have you seen an ODI match where you cannot set two teams apart on most runs scored after 100 scheduled overs and 2 super overs? When was the last time have

thumb

Malan out, Pope in for Lord's Test

England have outstretched the selection for this week’s match at Lord’s against India to 20 year old Surrey batsman Ollie Pope, axing the struggling Dawid Malan. This will be the s

thumb

The Oval: From war prison camp to venue of century Tests

Who could imagine the splendid Kennington Oval of a picturesque green outfield as a camp for war prisoners! Yes, it was once upon in dark old days. In 1944, a place the English cal

