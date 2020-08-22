
The Hundred Ball Cricket News
thumb

India shows interest to host 100-ball tournament

 The Hundred ball tournament invented by England and Wales Cricket Board could not play the much awaited tournament in England this year due to the ongoing pandemic. However, India

thumb

Hundred postponed until 2021

The England and Wales Cricket have postponed their recently invented city-based cricket tournament called 'The Hundred' until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.The concept o

thumb

Shakib, Tamim unsold in 'The Hundred' draft

Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal remained unsold in the inaugural draft of the England Cricket Board's first-ever  'The Hundred' tournament.The draft for the first-ever 'The Hundred

thumb

Six Bangladeshi cricketers in players' draft of 'The Hundred'

For the inaugural players' draft of ECB's newly ventured competition 'The Hundred', 165 overseas cricketers have been registered.The enlistment of foreign cricketers saw a prominen

thumb

The Hundred: Teams, kits, logos and icon cricketer names unveiled

England and Wales Cricket Board's new city-based franchise competition 'The Hundred' has made one step closer to it's inaugural venture.The eight franchises which are all attached

thumb

ECB reveals details of historic 'The Hundred' ball cricket draft

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have revealed details of the men’s player draft for The Hundred, with each of the eight city-based franchises to have at least one England

thumb

ECB announces date of first ever 'The Hundred' players' draft

The squads of eight participating teams for the upcoming “The Hundred” competition will be finalized on October 20, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday.The

thumb

World's best cricketers will play 'Hundred ball' cricket, believes ECB chief

'The Hundred' branded by the ECB is set to kick off on 2020. Casting aside skepticism ushered by Indian skipper Virat Kohli, England and Wales Cricket’s top administrator Tom Harri

thumb

ECB looking to 'Hundred Ball' to revive future of cricket

The newest concept of Cricket – ‘The Hundred ball’ competition has been patronized by the England and Wales Cricket Board.In the culmination period of 2018, looking back to a year

