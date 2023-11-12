
Test Player News
thumb

Henry Nicholls cleared of ball tampering charges

New Zealand Test batsman Henry Nicholls was acquitted of ball-tampering charges at a New Zealand cricket code of conduct hearing.New Zealand Cricket said Nicholls had been cleared

thumb

Henry Nicholls likely to face Ball-Tampering Charges

Test batsman Henry Nicholls has been accused of breaching New Zealand Cricket's code of conduct after he was reported by umpires for ball-tampering in a domestic first-class match

thumb

Sarfaraz Ahmed backs Pakistan team amid struggles in ODI World Cup 2023

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has come in support in for the struggling Pakistan team in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.Former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has

thumb

Fawad Alam quits Pakistan cricket to play cricket in USA

Left-handed batsman Fawad Alam ended his 14-year career for Pakistan and is now ready to pursue his career in the United States of America (USA). The 37-year-old is said to play fo

thumb

CA renames Test Player of the Year award in honour of Shane Warne

The Australian Men's Test Player of the Year award has been renamed in honor of turning magician Shane Warne, Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA

thumb

Azhar Ali receives a signed shirt and shield from teammates ahead final innings

Pakistan's might has produced world-class bowlers over time, but many of its batsmen have also excelled at check cricket. was a squad member azhar ali who received sincere tributes

thumb

Tim Paine admits Cricket Australia disappointed him

HOBART: Former Australia Test skipper Tim Paine believes Cricket Australia (CA) dumped him at home after the 'sexting scandal' involving him and a former Cricket Tasmania staffer a

thumb

Tim Paine is makes his comeback to play first class cricket

Tim Paine, who resigned last year after the sexting scandal involving a former Cricket Tasmania official ahead of the Ashes series, has reportedly started training in recent weeks.

thumb

Former England's Test wicket keeper JIm Perks dies at the age of 90

Former England and Sussex wicketkeeper-batter Jim Parks died on Tuesday at the age of 90. He was the oldest surviving male Test cricketer at the time of his death.Former England wi

