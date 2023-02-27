Test Matches News
Kane Williamson become New Zealand's highest run-scorer in Tests
Kane Williamson reconfirmed his status as the best batsman New Zealand has ever produced as he overtook longtime teammate Ross Taylor to become the Kiwis' all-time Test run scorer.
Allan Donald wants Bangladesh to bowl like England fast bowlers
Bangladesh fast bowling coach Allan Donald wants his bowlers to take the English pacemakers as a reference ahead of the second friendly against the Indian team.Bangladesh need to h
Jos Buttler is unsure about his Test return, focusing on 2023 World Cup
Jos Buttler, England's white-ball captain, has said he is reluctant to return to the national Test team and is currently enjoying the demanding task of leading his country at ODIs
I will not play Test cricket for England again says Moeen Ali
Moeen Ali said: "I want to enjoy my cricket and it wouldn't be fair to reverse my decision and then fight to give it my all. It's time to close the door on this side of my career."
Jofra Archer could be comeback into Test side soon
Pace bowler Jofra Archer could soon be back in the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) plan, with 27-year-old Tearaway Quick "invited to a winter training camp" this month to beg
World Test Championship Updated Points Table as West indies get closer to Pakistan in ranking
The 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship points table has changed slightly after England beat New Zealand 3-0 and West Indies beat Bangladesh 2-0.According to the updated points t
Simon Harmer returns to the South African Test side for the New Zealand tour
Simon Harmer has been called up to the South Africa Test squad after last playing for South Africa in India 2015. The off-spinner has found a spot in the 17-man squad for the two-T
Rahul Dravid turns 49, here's a look at The Wall's best knocks in Tests
New Delhi [India], Jan 11: Team India head coach Rahul Dravid, commonly known as "The Wall", is known for weathering the storm and helping his side turn the tables after they were
SA vs IND: Mohammed Shami 5 wickets away from the big milestone against South Africa
South Africa vs. India, 3rd Test: Mohammed Shami is well on the way to booking a massive milestone against the hosts and will join an elite list consisting of Anil Kumble, Javagal
On this day in 2005: Bangladesh win its very first Test victory
Bangladesh won its first five-day friendly on the 35th try, beating Zimbabwe by 226 runs in the first of a series of two games in Chittagong on Monday.The morning of January 10, 20