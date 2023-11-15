Tanvir Ahmed Titu News
BCB to start investigation after the report of team management
The Bangladesh national cricketteam has returned to the country after a poor World Cup. Bangladesh CricketBoard (BCB) has entered the field to investigate the reasons for the team'
Litton will lead Bangladesh in New Zealand series in absence of Shakib
Bangladesh cricket team hasreturned home after a failed World Cup campaign. Shakib Al Hasan did not playin the last match due to a finger injury. Shakib will not be able to play in
Bangladesh focusing on matches keeping aside celebrations after a win
Bangladesh have started the ODIWorld Cup with a dominant 6-wicket win against Afghanistan yesterday inDharamsala. They showed good performances in all sectors- batting, bowling and
Tamim's rehabilitation process going on as planned
Tamim Iqbal, the former ODIcaptain of Bangladesh, is currently out of the field due to injury. He will notplay in the upcoming Asia Cup. Tamim is working to get back on the field w
Whatever has a beginning has an end: Titu on Mahmudullah Riyad's exclusion from team
Mahmudullah Riyad was notincluded in the Bangladesh squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. There is a heateddiscussion in the country's cricket arena about Riyad not being in the team. R
BCB to bring back award night after 16 years
Cricket is a major part of theentertainment. But for those associated with Bangladesh cricket, theirentertainment has been stopped for almost 16 years. The award night of the Bangl
BCB to discuss about Sheikh Hasina Stadium in tomorrow's board meeting
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB),the governing body of cricket in the country, will do the board of directors’meeting on Monday (June 12). The meeting will begin at 2 pm at the BCB b
Students to get free pass to watch Bangladesh-India first Test
The much-talked-about two-matchTest series between hosts Bangladesh and visiting India has begun, with thefirst match being held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Eve
Uncertainty remains over West Indies vs Bangladesh broadcasting
The Test series between the hostWest Indies and visiting Bangladesh will start on June 16. At the end of thistwo-match series, three T20s and one ODI will be played. However, no ma
BCB to announce new Test captain on June 2
The decision or announcement ofwho will be the new captain of the Bangladesh Test team after the resignationof Mominul Haque will be known on June 2. However, former captain Shakib