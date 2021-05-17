
Talha Jubair News
thumb

Jubair, Babul added to Bangladesh's coaching panel

Former Bangladesh pacer Talha Jubair and regular Bangladeshi domestic cricket coach Mizanur Rahman Babul have been included to coaching staff for Sri Lanka series.The move comes af

thumb

Nafees blames himself even though Tamim's shot broke his bones

Back in 2007, Tamim Iqbal's powerful shot hit his elder brother, Nafees Iqbal's forehead. As a result, a bone from the upper part of the eye got fractured. It took a long time for

thumb

Reminiscence of Talha Jubair through ICC tweet of records

If the pages of the record book of cricket are turned around – the name of Talha Jubair occupies a little space out there, a name that might not sound familiar to modern day cricke

