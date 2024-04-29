
T20 World Cup News
New Zealand announce squad for the T20 World Cup

The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have announced their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, commences from 1st June in the USA and the Caribbeans. The Kiwis are the first team to name

ICC names Yuvraj Singh as the brand ambassador of the upcoming T20 World Cup

Former Indian T20 World Cup winner all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has been named as the event ambassador of the upcoming T20 World Cup, commences from first June in the USA and the Carib

Bangladesh have good chance at T20 World Cup : Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib didn’t play too many matches after the ODI World Cup in India, 2023. He had busy periods in DPL, BPL but for national he was seen less. In the last edition of World Cup, Ban

"We have the mindset of champions'' : Adil Rashid on England's chances to defend the T20 World Cup title

England's frontline leg-spinner Adil Rashid believes their failure in the last ODI World Cup has nothing to do with the upcoming T20 World Cup which is set to be commenced from fir

Sunil Narine confirms he'll not participate in the T20 World Cup

Sunil Narine has been in tremendous form for KKR in this season of IPL. After being prompted to the opening position he unearthed his batting maestro and showing his blitz in every

Roston Chase to captain Windies 'A' for Nepal tour as Cricket Windies announce squad

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) have announced their 15 men squad for the West Indies A team, which set to tour Nepal for a 5 match T20 series, commences from April 25th. Roston Chas

Ireland reveal their home summer schedule in focus of T20 World Cup

Ireland will take on Pakistan, Scotland and Netherlands for the readiness of the T20 World Cup, which is set to be commenced from first June in the USA and the Caribbeans. Pakistan

Rohit and Virat should open at T20 World Cup : Sourav Ganguly

The dilemma of India's top order for T20I Cricket has become a series topic. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should be India's openers in the upcoming T20 World Cup, narrated by the f

"Pakistan should have no excuse for losing the T20 World Cup 2024"-Mohammad Amir

Pakistan thumped New Zealand by 7 wickets in the second T20I of the 5 match T20I series. It was Mohammad Amir's comeback match and he made it super special by picking up two wicket

Rohit hopeful for Pakistan - India Test series

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is hopeful to play Test series against their arch-rivals Pakistan.Babar and Rohit Sharma at ICC Men's Cricket World Cup group stage match in Ahmedabad.P

Maxwell signs with Washington Freedom for Major League Cricket

Star Aussie all rounder Glenn Maxwell has signed with Washington Freedom to play thr Major League Cricket 2024 along with his teammates - Travis Head and Steve Smith under the coac

"I really want to play the T20 World Cup in front of my family" - Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer hasn’t been in scene of international Cricket for almost a year now due to elbow injury. But he expresses his desires to play the upcoming T20 world cup which commence

