
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







T20 series News
thumb

Australia announce revised squads for South Africa tour

Australia's leading batsman Steve Smith and left arm spearhead Mitchell Starc are ruled out of the white ball tour of South Africa due to wrist and groin injuries respectively.Aust

thumb

India’s T20I tour of Ireland schedule confirmed after WI tour

Immediately following the conclusion of the West Indies tour, India will tour Ireland for a three-game T20I series. The games will be played from August 18th to 23rd.India is ready

thumb

Revised schedule announced for New Zealand's tour of Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have unanimously agreed to streamline the New Zealand men's cricket team's tour of Pakistan for five ODIs and five T20Is.The Paki

thumb

Babar and Rizwan not interested to take rest in Afghanistan series

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan have expressed their desire to take part in the three-game T20I series against Afghanistan.Pakistan are conside

thumb

Schedules change for T20I series between Afghanistan and Pakistan

The schedule of the three-game T20 International (T20I) series between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been revised, the boards of both nations announced on Thursday.The schedules for

thumb

Afghanistan announce schedule for home series against Pakistan

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Tuesday announced the schedule of the T20I home series of three home games against Pakistan to be played in Sharjah from March 25-29.Afghanis

thumb

Roy dropped from England's squad for Pakistan tour

Roy has been an integral part of England's white-ball makeover under Eoin Morgan since 2015. His presence in the opening slot has seen some heavy hitting from the Surrey player.Wha

thumb

Moeen to lead England in Pakistan T20Is

Moeen Ali will lead England's first visit to Pakistan after a 17-year gap. Regular captain Jos Buttler is injured and is unlikely to be fit for the trip next month.The England and

thumb

WI vs IND: Teams flying to Guyana to get US visas

It is about four days until the first of two Florida T20 International games between the West Indies and India and there is currently no sign that the teams will be able to travel

thumb

Yadav's sensational 76-run knock helps India to lead the series

Suryakumar Yadav showed his incredible batting skill with a superb 76 as India galloped to a seven-wicket win towards the West Indies here in the third T20 International on Tuesday

thumb

Hashmatullah Shahidi back in the Afghanistan T20I squad for the Ireland series

Left-hander Hashmatullah Shahidi returned to the Afghanistan T20I squad for the upcoming five-game tour of Ireland on Monday.Shahidi, who last represented Afghanistan in a T20I aga

thumb

Ireland v South Africa T20 International Series when and where - All about you need to know

The next international men's series gets underway at Bristol's Seat Unique Stadium on Wednesday, where the Irish men will take on the South African men in two T20Is.The Ireland vs

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.