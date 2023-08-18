T20 series News
Australia announce revised squads for South Africa tour
Australia's leading batsman Steve Smith and left arm spearhead Mitchell Starc are ruled out of the white ball tour of South Africa due to wrist and groin injuries respectively.Aust
India’s T20I tour of Ireland schedule confirmed after WI tour
Immediately following the conclusion of the West Indies tour, India will tour Ireland for a three-game T20I series. The games will be played from August 18th to 23rd.India is ready
Revised schedule announced for New Zealand's tour of Pakistan
The Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have unanimously agreed to streamline the New Zealand men's cricket team's tour of Pakistan for five ODIs and five T20Is.The Paki
Babar and Rizwan not interested to take rest in Afghanistan series
Pakistan captain Babar Azam and wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan have expressed their desire to take part in the three-game T20I series against Afghanistan.Pakistan are conside
Schedules change for T20I series between Afghanistan and Pakistan
The schedule of the three-game T20 International (T20I) series between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been revised, the boards of both nations announced on Thursday.The schedules for
Afghanistan announce schedule for home series against Pakistan
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Tuesday announced the schedule of the T20I home series of three home games against Pakistan to be played in Sharjah from March 25-29.Afghanis
Roy dropped from England's squad for Pakistan tour
Roy has been an integral part of England's white-ball makeover under Eoin Morgan since 2015. His presence in the opening slot has seen some heavy hitting from the Surrey player.Wha
Moeen to lead England in Pakistan T20Is
Moeen Ali will lead England's first visit to Pakistan after a 17-year gap. Regular captain Jos Buttler is injured and is unlikely to be fit for the trip next month.The England and
WI vs IND: Teams flying to Guyana to get US visas
It is about four days until the first of two Florida T20 International games between the West Indies and India and there is currently no sign that the teams will be able to travel
Yadav's sensational 76-run knock helps India to lead the series
Suryakumar Yadav showed his incredible batting skill with a superb 76 as India galloped to a seven-wicket win towards the West Indies here in the third T20 International on Tuesday
Hashmatullah Shahidi back in the Afghanistan T20I squad for the Ireland series
Left-hander Hashmatullah Shahidi returned to the Afghanistan T20I squad for the upcoming five-game tour of Ireland on Monday.Shahidi, who last represented Afghanistan in a T20I aga
Ireland v South Africa T20 International Series when and where - All about you need to know
The next international men's series gets underway at Bristol's Seat Unique Stadium on Wednesday, where the Irish men will take on the South African men in two T20Is.The Ireland vs