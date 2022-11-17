T20 League News
We still have a long way to go in understanding T20 cricket, Ravichandran Ashwin
Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin thinks some changes should be made to the T20 format and stresses the importance of understanding how people consume the sport.Veteran off-spinn
Graeme Smith lead the CSA's new T20 league
Graeme Smith, South Africa's former captain and opening batsman, will oversee CSA's new T20 league, which is due to start in January and February next year."Smith brings tremendous
Ireland set to launch own T20 League
Ireland has set to become latest cricketing nation to launch its own T20 league.This is highly probable that the new league will start from the mid of the year 2019.A total of six
MSL players draft: Rashid Khan becomes first marquee cricketer
The first ever player draft of Mzansi Super League has been held on Wednesday, October 17. Six franchise teams of the Mzansi Super League have picked their recruits in the player d
Global T20 League turns out as Mzansi Super League
The much awaited T20 Global League has been retermed by Cricket South Africa to Mzansi Super League.The newly named franchise T20 league of South Africa will now kick start from No
No Pakistani cricketers to be allowed to play in Afghanistan T20 league
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement that no Pakistani cricketers and officials will be given NOC from the board to participate in the T20 league in Afghanistan. Th