T20 League News
thumb

We still have a long way to go in understanding T20 cricket, Ravichandran Ashwin

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin thinks some changes should be made to the T20 format and stresses the importance of understanding how people consume the sport.Veteran off-spinn

thumb

Graeme Smith lead the CSA's new T20 league

Graeme Smith, South Africa's former captain and opening batsman, will oversee CSA's new T20 league, which is due to start in January and February next year."Smith brings tremendous

thumb

Ireland set to launch own T20 League

Ireland has set to become latest cricketing nation to launch its own T20 league.This is highly probable that the new league will start from the mid of the year 2019.A total of six

thumb

MSL players draft: Rashid Khan becomes first marquee cricketer

The first ever player draft of Mzansi Super League has been held on Wednesday, October 17. Six franchise teams of the Mzansi Super League have picked their recruits in the player d

thumb

Global T20 League turns out as Mzansi Super League

The much awaited T20 Global League has been retermed by Cricket South Africa to Mzansi Super League.The newly named franchise T20 league of South Africa will now kick start from No

thumb

No Pakistani cricketers to be allowed to play in Afghanistan T20 league

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement that no Pakistani cricketers and officials will be given NOC from the board to participate in the T20 league in Afghanistan. Th

