T20 Blast 2021 News
Watch: Rashid Khan emulates MS Dhoni's helicopter shot in T20 Blast 2021
Afghanistan prospect Rashid Khan knows how to put on a good show especially in the T20 version. Be it batting, bowling and fielding, he has always done his best to help the team. A
Three hat-tricks in one night at T20 Blast
England domestic T20 Blast has witnessed a rare case happening on Friday as three bowlers claimed hat-tricks in the same night.Blake Cullen, Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne did it f
Watch: Glamorgan pull off the ropes from the jaws of defeat in last ball
Nowadays, the cricket fraternity has seen several thrilling finishes especially those that transpire in the final over. The ongoing edition of the T20 Blast 2021 has produced notab
Watch: Stokes gets his revenge on Brathwaite in T20 Blast 2021
England all-rounder Ben Stokes and West Indies cricketer Carlos Brathwaite went toe-to-toe with each other in the T20 World Cup 2016 final. The Caribbeans required 19 off 6 balls t
I’m concerned about future of Nepal cricket: Lamichhane after visa issues
Star spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has expressed concerns about Nepal cricket and said that the government doesn’t appreciate athletes there.Recently, the Nepal spinner had missed out
Qais Ahmad signs up for County Championship, T20 Blast
Afghanistan leg-spinner Qais Ahmad will represent Kent in the T20 Blast and County Championship this English summer.Ahmad is the sixth man from Afghanistan to sign up for this year