Enamul enters 500 wickets Club
Enamul Haque Jr. became the Second Cricketer in Bangladeshi to take 500 wickets in First-Class Cricket. The Sylheti spinner took his 500th wicket in the ongoing Third round of the
Rangpur win prior to NCL postponement
The last day of Bangabandhu National Cricket League (NCL) 2021 before postponement has seen Rangpur Division winning over reigning champions Khulna Division.Tier-1: Khulna Division
NCL: Personal milestones galore on day 3
Shuvagata Hom, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Rahatul Ferdous and Hasan Murad have lightened day three of round two in the National Cricket League (NCL) 2021.[caption id="attachment_162271"
NCL: Shuvagata nears brisk 100
While Barishal vs Rajshahi game ended in two days, the other three round two NCL (National Cricket League) matches are still poised.Tier-1: Sylhet Division vs Dhaka Division, Cox’s
21 wickets fall in Barishal v Rajshahi day one
The second round of NCL (National Cricket League) 2021 has started on Monday (March 29).The first day has seen 44 wickets falling across four venues, with 21 of them being in the T
Apu 10-wicket haul hands Rangpur defeat
Khulna Division and Dhaka Division have notched up victories in round one Tier-1 matches of NCL (National Cricket League).Tier-1: Khulna Div vs Sylhet Div, KhulnaDefending champion
Nasir takes four after scoring 100
All four matches of round one of NCL 2021 go into the fourth and final day.Tier-1: Khulna Div vs Sylhet Div, KhulnaZakir Hasan's century has helped Sylhet Division fight back after
Nasir closing on 100, bowlers dominate day 2
Bowlers have had their day on day two of round one matches of the NCL (National Cricket League) 2021.Tier-1: Khulna Div vs Sylhet Div, KhulnaNational team fast bowlers Ebadat Hossa
Saif slams 100 on day one of 22nd NCL
First-class cricket resumes in Bangladesh with the 22nd edition of National Cricket League (NCL).[caption id="attachment_161527" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Inauguration of th
Fixtures: 22nd NCL, 2021
The 22nd National Cricket League (NCL) is set to resume first-class cricket in Bangladesh on Monday (March 22).After a long gap due to pandemic, first-class tournament will take pl
Rahi thankful to Sylhet for pace bowling opportunity
It has been almost a year since Bangladesh last played in red-ball cricket. Three pacers of Tigers Test squad, Abu Jayed Rahi, Ebadot Hossain and Khaled Ahmed are also out of inter
Shamsur scores hundred on bowlers' day
A balanced battle between bat and bowl was witnessed during the first day between Dhaka Metro and Sylhet Division in the National Cricket League (NCL).Sylhet started off well after