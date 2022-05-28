Suranga Lakmal News
Suranga Lakmal to miss English county season
Sri Lanka's retired fast bowlerSuranga Lakmal is scheduled to have his elbow surgery in London on Saturday. The 35-year-old right-arm fastbowler, who retired from international cri
Karunaratne and Lakmal sign to play club cricket in Australia
Sri Lanka's Test captain DimuthKarunaratne and recently retired fast bowler Suranga Lakmal have signed withEndeavour Hills Cricket Club (EHCC) to play Premier League Cricket inAust
Live: Sri Lanka elect to bat first, Shakib plays for Bangladesh
Sri Lanka have won the toss andwill bat first in the first Test against hosts Bangladesh at Zahur AhmedChowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Bangladesh have never won a Testmatch agains
The Suranga Lakmal Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Suranga Lakmal is a medium-fast bowler and right-handed batsman who plays for the Sri Lanka national team. He was born on March 10, 1987 in Matara, Sri Lanka.Suranga Lakmal is a cr
Sri Lankan pace bowler Suranga Lakmal retire from International Cricket after Tour of India
Sri Lankan pacer Suranga Lakmal is set to retire from international cricket after the upcoming tour of India. The right-arm seamer informed Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) of his decision
Senior cricketers unhappy with SLC's new payment scheme
Sri Lankan senior cricketers are reportedly unhappy with the newly proposed payment scheme from Sri Lanka Cricket and that delays the announcement of annual contracts.Sri Lankan Cr
Dharmasena giving advantages to Lankans against Bangladesh
Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena has been accused of giving benefits to the Sri Lankan cricket team in the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh. He has been the on-field umpire
Jayawickrama ravages Bangladesh with record-breaking spell on debut
Spinners Praveen Jayawickrama and Ramesh Mendis have taken 8 wickets in between them as Sri Lanka seized control of the second Test against Bangladesh on the third day at Pallekele
Tamim breaks 131-year old record in Test cricket
Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has been in sublime form in the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.After scoring 90 runs in the
Tamim's quick fifty leads Bangladesh towards draw
Tamim Iqbal and Mominul Haque have all but confirmed this Test match will end in a draw in the second session of the last day in the ongoing Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
Quick runs hand Sri Lanka 107-run lead in first session
Sri Lanka have taken 107 runs lead in the first session of the fifth day in the ongoing Test against Bangladesh. But they lost 5 wickets in the session in search for quick runs.Pac
Spin not SL's strength anymore, says skipper
Sri Lanka Test skipper Dimuth Karunaratne expects the pacers will do the job in the two Tests against Bangladesh.The series begins Wednesday morning, after the bilateral affair was