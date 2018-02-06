Sunjamul Islam News
Nannu explains reasons behind Sabbir's inclusion
Right after the first Test match ended in a draw, Bangladesh made some changes in the squad for the second Test where Sabbir Rahman got an unexpected call up and Sunjamul Islam dro
We couldn't attack and defend from both ends: Sujon
After Bangladesh posted a mammoth score of 513 runs in the first innings, it looked like they have a good advantage to dominate Sri Lanka in the Test match. But Bangladesh themselv
Captain's opinion prioritized in team selection: Chief Selector
In last several years, announcing Bangladesh squad prior to any series or tour hailed lots of controversies in the cricket community of the country. Former coach Chandika Hathurusi
BCB announces 32-man preliminary squad
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced 32-man preliminary squad for the upcoming Tri-nation series (which will be played by Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe) alongside the