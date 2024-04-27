
Sunil Narine News
thumb

Narine is a batting tragic: Hayden

Sunil Narine received high marksfrom Matthew Hayden for his unwavering effort during Friday, April 26's IPL2024 encounter between KKR and PBKS at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.After

thumb

Records galore in Kolkata - Punjab match at the Eden Gardens

Punjab Kings have registered a record-breaking run chase against KKR on Friday (26th April) at the Eden Gardens. Punjab Kings etched their name in the history of T20 Cricket with a

thumb

Bairstow, Shashank shine in Punjab Kings' historic chase at the Eden Gardens

Punjab Kings thumped Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets in a high scoring affair on Friday (26th April). Jonny Bairstow's impressive hundred, Shashank Singh's swashbuckling 68 off

thumb

Narine, probably the greatest bowler in IPL history: Gambhir

Former India cricketer GautamGambhir believes Sunil Narine is the best bowler in the IPL, and he predictedthat the West Indian would become a T20 cricket icon when he made his ODI

thumb

Sunil Narine confirms he'll not participate in the T20 World Cup

Sunil Narine has been in tremendous form for KKR in this season of IPL. After being prompted to the opening position he unearthed his batting maestro and showing his blitz in every

thumb

Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakhs due to maintaining slow over rate

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined INR 12 lakhs due to a slow over rate in the recent match against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens on 16th April. Shrey

thumb

Sunil Narine touches Watson and Rohit in a rare feat in IPL

Sunil Narine scored a magnificent ton last night against Rajasthan Royals, which is his maiden T20 hundred in 504 innings. Sunil NarineIn a home fixture against the table topper Ra

thumb

Records galore in Kolkata - Rajasthan match

Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets in a thriller of a chase. Jos Buttler from RR and Sunil Narine from KKR scored magnificent tons. This was another night whe

thumb

Buttler's miraculous hundred eclipses Narine's all round brilliance

Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets in a thrilling night at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday (16th April). Jos Buttler's miraculous hundred engulfed Sunil Narine's

thumb

Bitter pill to swallow: Iyer

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer spoke after a difficult defeat against Rajasthan Royals. The Royals chased down the mammoth total of 224 courtesy of a Jos Butler century.Iyer said, "Bitte

thumb

"He gave me the confidence"- Sunil Narine credits Gambhir for his resurgence as batter

Sunil Narine scored his maiden hundred of his T20 career against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday(16th April) and became the third KKR player to reach the three digit mark. Sunil Narine

thumb

"RCB's bowling is weak" - Sunil Narine shares fake post mocking RCB on Instagram goes viral

The KKR all-rounder and one of the finest cricketers in the T20 format, Sunil Narine has come up with an interesting post on Instagram which left the entire fans confused. The post

