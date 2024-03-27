Stuart Board News
Bumrah is the most complete T20 bowler in the world: Broad
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned to IPL after a year break due to injury. Bumrah took three wickets in the first match after his return. Broad called him the best T20 bowler in
Trent Bridge to rename Pavilion End in Stuart Broad's honor
Trent Bridge is the hometown ofEngland's former star fast bowler Stuart Broad. Broad retired after playing thelast Ashes. He holds the record of taking eight wickets in an innings
England win the last match by 49 runs to sqaure the series
England thumped Australia by 49 runs to square the series 2-2 on Monday (31st July) at KIA Oval.Australia were in a good position when they started the day with 135-0. David Warner
Stuart Broad explains his strange act before Marnus Labuschagne's dismissal
Stuart Broad has explained thereason behind his bizarre but successful decision to switch the bails on MarnusLabuschagne's stumps one delivery prior to the batter’s dismissal.Labus
England name unchanged XI for fifth Ashes Test
Veteran seamers James Andersonand Stuart Broad keep their place as England have named an unchanged XI for thefifth and final men's Ashes Test at The Kia Oval on Thursday.Anderson,
The hunger is still there: Anderson not thinking about retirement
James Anderson has said he has"no thoughts about retirement" after just collecting four wickets inthree Ashes Tests this summer. He also has the support and trust of the team'shead
Stuart Broad to miss Pakistan tour
England star pacer Stuart Broadhas informed the selectors that he is unavailable to tour Pakistan this winterdue to personal reasons.In December, England arescheduled to play three
ENG vs NZ, 1st Test: Broad, Anderson Return, As England Name for Playing XI
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named the England side for the first Test of the three-game home series against New Zealand which begins on Thursday 2 June at Lord's.
England take three wickets in rain-hit day one at SCG
Persistent showers allowed only 46.5 overs on day one of the fourth Ashes Test at Sydney Cricket Ground.Stuart Broad returned to the side and took the wicket of David Warner. © Get
Big Changes in bowler's Test ranking after ENG-WI series
Veteran English pacer Stuart Broad has taken a big steps in the ICC bowlers test ranking. Although, In the first match of the series against the West Indies, Stuart Broad seemed to
England equalize series with West Indies
Both Ben Stokes on one end and Stuart Broad on the other end, who did not get a chance in the Southampton Test on the other, brought England to a great 113-run victory in the final
Twitter reacts Stuart Broad's bamboozle of Jermaine Blackwood
After being left out of the team for the first Test in Southampton, legendary Stuart Broad publicly expressing his grief for bring left out from the playing XI. Therefore, he took