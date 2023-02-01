Steve Rhodes News
Chandika Hathurusingha appointed Bangladesh head coach
Chandika Hathurusingha, the formercoach of Bangladesh, has been reappointed as the head coach of the threeformats of the team. The Lankan heavyweight coach is rumored to be in char
How Bangladesh fear in Russell Domingo’s tenure
Bangladesh were in great shapebefore the 2019 ODI World Cup. However, the then head coach Steve Rhodes losthis job immediately after the World Cup as Bangladesh could not perform a
Liton is a special player: Steve Rhodes
After fabulous five and Mominul Haque, the name of most discussed Tiger would be Liton Daswithout any hesitation. Although he has faced criticism from time to time due to his off
2019 WC wasn’t an annihilation of Bangladesh: Rhodes
After being sacked as Bangladesh head coach on 2019 World Cup failure, Englishman Steve Rhodes is in Bangladesh again, this time as a consultant to BPL franchise Comilla Victorians
Steve Rhodes back in Bangladesh to join Comilla coaching panel
Steve Rhodes, who is the former head coach of Bangladesh men's team, has been appointed as Comilla Victorians' consultant for the 2022 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).Steve Rhodes
Imrul never wants to play under Hathurusingha again
Bangladeshi opener Imrul Kayes has revealed that former Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha is one coach he doesn't want to play anymore in his life. During in a live sess
Cultural mis-match led to Rhodes sacking
BCB president Nazmul Hossain Papon pointed out Steve Rhodes' mistakes and the vital reason which led to sacking after the World Cup.Steve Rhodes's time with Bangladesh was going we
BCB not to extend Courtney Walsh contract
After a day of axing head coach Steve Rhodes, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday said that they are not going to extend the contract of pace bowling consultant Courtney Wal
ICC defends 'No reserve day' allocations for WC league clashes
A day before, after an uncut Bristol washout of the Sri Lanka game, the visibly frustrated Bangladesh head coach Steve Rhodes questioned, when men can go to the moon, why there is
CWC 2019: Steve Rhodes wants reserve day for group stage fixtures
Bangladesh head coach Steve Rhodes is not happy with ICC's reserve day policy in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as he wants reserve day for the group stage fixtures.The biggest cricket
Great to be an underdog: Rhodes
The England and Wales World Cup could provide Bangladesh a tough challenge. They are ready to take on any fight. Their head coach Steve Rhodes says they are 'underdogs' in this tou
Rhodes believes Bangladesh aren't a five-man army
The recent performance in the tri-nation series from the youngsters has given a belief to the head coach that Bangladesh doesn't depend only on the big-five.Bangladesh finally went