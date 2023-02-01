
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Steve Rhodes News
thumb

Chandika Hathurusingha appointed Bangladesh head coach

Chandika Hathurusingha, the formercoach of Bangladesh, has been reappointed as the head coach of the threeformats of the team. The Lankan heavyweight coach is rumored to be in char

thumb

How Bangladesh fear in Russell Domingo’s tenure

Bangladesh were in great shapebefore the 2019 ODI World Cup. However, the then head coach Steve Rhodes losthis job immediately after the World Cup as Bangladesh could not perform a

thumb

Liton is a special player: Steve Rhodes

After fabulous five and Mominul Haque, the name of most discussed Tiger would be Liton Daswithout any hesitation. Although he has faced criticism from time to time due to his off

thumb

2019 WC wasn’t an annihilation of Bangladesh: Rhodes

After being sacked as Bangladesh head coach on 2019 World Cup failure, Englishman Steve Rhodes is in Bangladesh again, this time as a consultant to BPL franchise Comilla Victorians

thumb

Steve Rhodes back in Bangladesh to join Comilla coaching panel

Steve Rhodes, who is the former head coach of Bangladesh men's team, has been appointed as Comilla Victorians' consultant for the 2022 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).Steve Rhodes

thumb

Imrul never wants to play under Hathurusingha again

Bangladeshi opener Imrul Kayes has revealed that former Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha is one coach he doesn't want to play anymore in his life. During in a live sess

thumb

Cultural mis-match led to Rhodes sacking

BCB president Nazmul Hossain Papon pointed out Steve Rhodes' mistakes and the vital reason which led to sacking after the World Cup.Steve Rhodes's time with Bangladesh was going we

thumb

BCB not to extend Courtney Walsh contract

After a day of axing head coach Steve Rhodes, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday said that they are not going to extend the contract of pace bowling consultant Courtney Wal

thumb

ICC defends 'No reserve day' allocations for WC league clashes

A day before, after an uncut Bristol washout of the Sri Lanka game, the visibly frustrated Bangladesh head coach Steve Rhodes questioned, when men can go to the moon, why there is

thumb

CWC 2019: Steve Rhodes wants reserve day for group stage fixtures

Bangladesh head coach Steve Rhodes is not happy with ICC's reserve day policy in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as he wants reserve day for the group stage fixtures.The biggest cricket

thumb

Great to be an underdog: Rhodes

The England and Wales World Cup could provide Bangladesh a tough challenge. They are ready to take on any fight. Their head coach Steve Rhodes says they are 'underdogs' in this tou

thumb

Rhodes believes Bangladesh aren't a five-man army

The recent performance in the tri-nation series from the youngsters has given a belief to the head coach that Bangladesh doesn't depend only on the big-five.Bangladesh finally went

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.