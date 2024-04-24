
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Stephen Fleming News
thumb

We've been a little bit unsettled: CSK head coach Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings are unstableas a squad even after eight games because of injuries and players coming anddeparting. Head coach Stephen Fleming stated that they are still searchi

thumb

Fleming says Dhoni's performance is inspirational

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has stated that the team isn't taken aback by the batting performances of former skipper MS Dhoni this season. Dhoni has consistently delighted the c

thumb

Fleming believes Dube should be called up for WC

CSK coach Stephen Fleming strongly believes that Shivam Dube should be included in the India squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. He believes that the power hitting abili

thumb

Fleming missed Mustafizur and Pathirana in the SRH clash

CSK coach Stephen Fleming admitted that his side missed the services of both Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana during their loss to SRH on April 5, Friday in Hyderabad. Che

thumb

Flemming in full praise of MS Dhoni after his blazing 37* against Delhi

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs on Sunday (31st March). Fifties from David Warner and Rishabh Pant and a brilliant spell from Mukesh have taken DC overcome CSK.

thumb

Stephen Fleming gives his first reaction after signing Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming couldn't be any happier upon recruiting two New Zealand players namely Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra at the IPL 2024 auction hel

thumb

Ian Bell, Saqlain Mushtaq in New Zealand coaching panel for Bangladesh tour

New Zealand is going to have severalcoaching staff in the upcoming overseas tour. The New Zealand Cricket Board'smove is mainly to bring new ideas into the team.The journey of the

thumb

Gary Stead to stay as New Zealand head coach for two more years

On Tuesday (July 11), the NewZealand cricket board announced that Gary Stead will remain the national team'shead coach until the middle of 2025.In November of this year, afterthe O

thumb

Injury casts doubt over Ben Stokes' bowling in Ashes

The Ashes is only a month away.But there is a big question mark in front of Ben Stokes. Can the Englishcaptain bowl? Currently, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are unable to keep him int

thumb

Stephen Fleming reacts to rumours of MS Dhoni retiring after IPL 2023

MS Dhoni is one of the best captains in the history of the cash-rich IPL. Under is tutelage, CSK became one of the top-tier teams in the competition. CSK have won four IPL titles,

thumb

IPL 2023: He’s progressing well, Fleming provides update on Stokes' bowling issue

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder BenStokes is healing well from a knee injury, according to coach Stephen Fleming.But, he said that the England international needs more time than ju

thumb

Fleming to coach the Southern Brave men's team in the Hundred

One of cricket's most respected coaches, New Zealander Stephen Fleming, will join the Hundred in a move that looks like a coup for the competition.Stephen Fleming will replace Mahe

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.