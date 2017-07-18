Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2017 News
Cremer questions third umpire's decision after Sri Lanka loss
After a disappointing loss against Sri Lanka in the one-off Test series, Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer rued the controversial Niroshan Dickwella stumping decision. The third umpir
SL need 218 runs as Zimbabwe require seven wickets
The only Test between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe at R Premadasa Stadium awaits for a thrilling end as both teams eye victory on the final day.Zimbabwe started day four at 252/6 with a
Bowlers keep Zimbabwe in the game
Strikes from bowlers have helped Zimbabwe stay in the game in the only Test against Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The hosts are seven wickets down after day two in rep
Herath claims 30th Test five-for
Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath has picked up his 30th five-wicket haul in Tests during the second day of only Test against Zimbabwe at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Only four other men
Anderson completes 300 on home soil, Herath 250
Two veterans, England's James Anderson and Rangana Herath of Sri Lanka have completed milestones on their home soils on the same day (Friday).On the first day of only Test between
SL Cricket President apologizes to poor Hambantota groundstaff
Sri Lanka cricket authorities have apologized to the grounds workers who were embarrassed by local organizers forcing them to walk away in their undergarments.The stadium authoriti
Ervine ton puts Zimbabwe on high
A 151* from Craig Ervine has put Zimbabwe on high as they finish on 344/8 at the end of day one in the only Test against Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.Zimbabwe elected
Hambantota ground staff told to strip off trousers to get paid
Temporary workers contracted as ground staff at Hambantota for the ODI series between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe,which concluded yesterday were forced to strip off the trousers given t
'Losing series to Zimbabwe a lowest point of my career' says Mathews
The former World champion Sri Lanka has been passing in low in their cricket. After an early exit from the ICC Champions Trophy, 2017, Lankan lions received the embarrassing blow i
Zimbabwe complete first series win over Sri Lanka
Zimbabwe have sealed their first ever series victory over Sri Lanka in their ODI history. They have beaten the hosts by three wickets in the fifth ODI at Mahinda Rajapaksa Internat
'After scoring 300, how many times can you lose a game?'
Zimbabwe have earned their second successful victory in their ongoing home series against Sri Lanka, on Saturday.As Angelo Methews led side is a lot better side than the hosts in t
Zimbabwe receive punishment after the thrilling victory
Zimbabwe level the five-match ODI series by 2-2 with Sri Lanka after their thrilling 4 wickets victory against the host on Sunday at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadiu