Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh News
A valiant hundred from Charith Asalanka aids Sri Lanka post 279 on the board
Sri Lanka have posted 279 on the board on Monday (6th November) at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi. Charith Asalanka's fighting 108 helped Sri Lanka post 279. On the other hand
Live: Bangladesh bowl first, Nasum comes in for Afif
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first in theirsecond match of the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup in Colombo on Saturday (September9). However, this is the first
Bangladesh to take on Sri Lanka with survival on the line
Bangladesh will be taking on hosts Sri Lanka in the second match of the Super 4 round of Asia Cup 2023. A defeat tomorrow will result in Bangladesh bidding their farewell from the
I think Bangladesh have a very strong bowling unit: Silverwood
Head Coach Chris Silverwood came before the press before the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka clash, which will be taking place tomorrow. Silverwood has applauded the bowling unit of Bangla
Matheesha Pathirana's family credits team efforts for win
Matheesha Pathirana's family hasgiven credit for Sri Lanka's victory against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup onThursday to the team. The 20-year-old right-arm fast bowler grabbed fourwi
In such a big tournament we expect sporting wickets: Shanto not happy with pitch
Bangladesh suffered a big shockat the beginning of the Asia Cup. The Tigers lost the first match to Sri Lankaby 5 wickets. Now Bangladesh's Super Four spot is in real doubt. After
Shakib regrets poor batting after Bangladesh's loss against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh has had a terriblestart to the Asia Cup. The Tigers lost their first match to Sri Lanka by 5wickets. Now the equation of Super Four has become very complicated forBangla
Live: Bangladesh bat first, hand debut to Tanzid Hasan Tamim
Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to bat first in the second match of the Asia Cup in Pallekele on Thursday(August 31). This is the first match of these two teams. Both the t
Litton Das to miss Asia Cup 2023 first match against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh star batter Litton Daswill miss the opening match of the Asia Cup. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) followedthe 'hybrid model' mainly because India did not want to go to Pak
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match tickets sold out in a flash
The tickets for the match betweenBangladesh and Sri Lanka have already been sold out. While the tickets for thebiggest rivalry in cricket, the India-Pakistan match are still unsold
Mashrafe reveals he was 'forced to retire'
Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza retired from T20I cricket all on a sudden in 2017. But the decision was not his personal decision, it was assumed then. Finally, Mash
Mehidy Hasan Miraz to become father soon
Bangladesh spin bowling allrounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz is all set to become a father. The first child is expected to arrive by the middle of Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka. Therefore,