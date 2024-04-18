Sri Lanka Cricket Team News
Report: Sri Lanka Cricket team becomes first team to chased down 300+ Target in women's ODI Cricket
In a thrilling encounter between Sri Lanka Women Cricket Team And South African Women Team, Sri Lanka's women's cricket team scripted history by successfully chasing down a massive
FairPlay News roped in as the official sponsor of Sri Lanka Cricket Team for Asia Cup
The Sri Lankan cricketers will bedonning a new name on their jerseys for the Asia Cup as FairPlay News becomesthe official national sponsor for the team. “We are extremely happy to
Sri Lanka end with win to ensure Caribbean exit
Sri Lanka knock out West Indies with sharp all-round display of Cricket. Defending Champions and Four times Semifinalist of ICC World Twenty/20 history, are out of the competition
Miller keep Proteas alive for Semi
South Africa win a close contest against Sri Lanka in their third game of the tournament. Miller took Proteas home and ensured a 4wicket win against the former World Champions.Bavu
Sri Lanka considering them favorite against Bangladesh
Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in their opening game at the Super Twelve stage of ICC World Twenty/20. The former World Champions are claiming them as favorite in the battle wit
Sri Lanka announce preliminary squad for Asia Cup
Asia cup, the biggest cricketing event in the Asian continent is all set to kick start on September 15 this year. This time the tournament will be hosted by United Arab Emirates.Th
Herath's six for models Sri Lanka's clean sweep after an age
An emphatic 199 run victory against South Africa on Monday at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo, led Sri Lanka to record a 2-0 clean sweep which is their first series win o
ICC to impose six Test suspension for ball tampering
Following a series of ball tampering scandals worldwide, the International Cricket Council has tightened the Code of Conduct regarding the issue. According to the new specimen, pla
Lakmal appointed Sri Lanka's Test vice-captain
Suranga Lakmal has been appointed Sri Lanka cricket team’s new Test vice captain prior to the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Sri Lanka Cricket’s National Selection Panel
Malinga wants to know why he regarded as a net bowler
Under the first set up of Sri Lankan new national team coach Chandika Hathurusingha, the island nation’s pace legend Lasith Malinga has been dropped from the 23 men preliminary squ
Zimbabwe get comprehensive victory over Sri Lanka
[caption id="attachment_80258" align="aligncenter" width="637"] Photo: Mire celebrates his match winning century against Sri Lanka (Photo Collected)[/caption]Zimbabwe cricket team
Sri Lanka likely to tour Pakistan
Sri Lanka cricket team had suffered from a brutal attack during their tour to Pakistan in 2009, since then, Test playing countries except Zimbabwe stopped to tour in Pakistan. Inte