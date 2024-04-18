
Sri Lanka Cricket Team News
thumb

Report: Sri Lanka Cricket team becomes first team to chased down 300+ Target in women's ODI Cricket

In a thrilling encounter between Sri Lanka Women Cricket Team And South African Women Team, Sri Lanka's women's cricket team scripted history by successfully chasing down a massive

thumb

FairPlay News roped in as the official sponsor of Sri Lanka Cricket Team for Asia Cup

The Sri Lankan cricketers will bedonning a new name on their jerseys for the Asia Cup as FairPlay News becomesthe official national sponsor for the team. “We are extremely happy to

thumb

Sri Lanka end with win to ensure Caribbean exit

Sri Lanka knock out West Indies with sharp all-round display of Cricket. Defending Champions and Four times Semifinalist of ICC World Twenty/20 history, are out of the competition

thumb

Miller keep Proteas alive for Semi

South Africa win a close contest against Sri Lanka in their third game of the tournament. Miller took Proteas home and ensured a 4wicket win against the former World Champions.Bavu

thumb

Sri Lanka considering them favorite against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in their opening game at the Super Twelve stage of ICC World Twenty/20. The former World Champions are claiming them as favorite in the battle wit

thumb

Sri Lanka announce preliminary squad for Asia Cup

Asia cup, the biggest cricketing event in the Asian continent is all set to kick start on September 15 this year. This time the tournament will be hosted by United Arab Emirates.Th

thumb

Herath's six for models Sri Lanka's clean sweep after an age

An emphatic 199 run victory against South Africa on Monday at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo, led Sri Lanka to record a 2-0 clean sweep which is their first series win o

thumb

ICC to impose six Test suspension for ball tampering

Following a series of ball tampering scandals worldwide, the International Cricket Council has tightened the Code of Conduct regarding the issue. According to the new specimen, pla

thumb

Lakmal appointed Sri Lanka's Test vice-captain

Suranga Lakmal has been appointed Sri Lanka cricket team’s new Test vice captain prior to the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Sri Lanka Cricket’s National Selection Panel

thumb

Malinga wants to know why he regarded as a net bowler

Under the first set up of Sri Lankan new national team coach Chandika Hathurusingha, the island nation’s pace legend Lasith Malinga has been dropped from the 23 men preliminary squ

thumb

Zimbabwe get comprehensive victory over Sri Lanka

[caption id="attachment_80258" align="aligncenter" width="637"] Photo: Mire celebrates his match winning century against Sri Lanka (Photo Collected)[/caption]Zimbabwe cricket team

thumb

Sri Lanka likely to tour Pakistan

Sri Lanka cricket team had suffered from a brutal attack during their tour to Pakistan in 2009, since then, Test playing countries except Zimbabwe stopped to tour in Pakistan. Inte

