SRH News
thumb

IPL 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar scripts history; becomes the first fast bowler to create a rare record

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, an integral part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise for close to a decade is renowned for his prowess in the shortest format. The right-arm medium-fast bowler

thumb

IPL 2024: 3 players who can replace Wanindu Hasaranga in Sunrisers Hyderabad squad

Under Pat Cummins's leadership, Sunrisers Hyderabad were doing well in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. But the 2016 edition champions suffered a major blow as one

thumb

"He is the next big thing" - Hanuma Vihari heaps praise on Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder

The Andhra Pradesh-based cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy got heaped praise from Hanuma Vihari after he made a promising start for Sunrisers Hyderabad as he smashed a winning six again

thumb

Abhishek Sharma should continue batting at the top order, says Zaheer Khan

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan was impressed by the performance of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday April 29 at the

thumb

Our bowling does not deserve to be on the losing side: Aiden Markram

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, Aiden Markram was not a happy man after how things panned out in the run-chase against Delhi Capitals atRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.S

thumb

Harry Brook's century powers SRH to a 23-run win against KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) havedefeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 23 runs in a high-scoring match onFriday (April 14) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.SRH started off the inningsexpl

thumb

Consuming dot is unacceptable- Warner slams SRH batsmen

SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner has expressed disappointment over the batsman for lack of power hitting innings. He also said that , it's unacceptable to consume dot balls

thumb

Jason Holder to replace Mitchell Marsh in SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the IPL 2020 due to ankle injury in their first match over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Although, it was specul

thumb

Irfan reacts after Yusuf goes unsold for first time in IPL auction

It is always a sad story when big players go unsold in the IPL auction and that's what happened to Yusuf Pathan. For a player of Yusuf Pathan's calibre and reputation, it was reall

thumb

Watch Shakib's performance in IPL final

Chennai Super Kings, on their return, have won the Indian Premier League 2018 by beating table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. In nine edition

thumb

Carlos will be a happy man: Shakib

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is excited for his third IPL final after SRH won a nail-biter against Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2.Hyderabad won by 13 runs

thumb

Watch Shakib's performance against KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is excited for his third IPL final after SRH won a nail-biter against Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2.Hyderabad won by 13 runs

