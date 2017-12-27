South Africa vs Zimbabwe 2017 News
Four-day Test ends in two days
South Africa have crushed Zimbabwe by an innings and 120 runs in just two days of the inaugural four-day Test at St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth.Zimbabwe made 30/4 on day one in
Proteas in dominant position after day 1
A total of 13 wickets including 9 in the last session have fallen on the first day of the day/night four-day Test between South Africa and Zimbabwe at St. George's Park, Port Eliza
Historical changes about to begin with four day Test in Port Elizabeth
It has been known that once German government ordered to ban Cricket from the country merely because it is a too lengthy game to watch and more sarcastically even after playing who
AB to lead SA in Boxing Day Test
South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis has been ruled out of the four-day day-night Boxing Day Test against Zimbabwe at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth. AB de Villiers will lead the
98 overs a day in four-day Tests
It has been confirmed that four-day Tests will have 98 overs in a day's play, a total of 392 in four days. Follow-ons can be enforced after 150-run first innings lead.Usually six h
Four-day Tests to be played as trial
Four-day Test matches to be played as a trial until the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. However, the Test league matches will be of five-dayers.After a crucial board meeting in Aucklan