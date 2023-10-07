
South Africa vs Sri Lanka News
thumb

Aiden Markram's fastest hundred in World Cup history pummels Sri Lanka by 102 runs

South Africa crushed Sri Lanka by 102 runs. Hundreds from Aiden Markram, Quinton De Kock and Van Der Dussen helped them post an indomitable 428 on the board. In reply, Sri Lanka fa

thumb

Sri Lanka to tour South Africa for a two-Test series

According to media reports on Sunday, Sri Lanka will make a tour to South Africa in coming December to play a two-test series.For both of them, it is going to be the return in inte

thumb

Business as usual formidable South Africa

While Afghanistan beating strong Pakistan was a bit of a surprise, one of the leading contender of top honor in 2019  strong  South Africa cruised against Sri Lanka winning easily

thumb

South Africa completed their domination over Sri Lanka with a 3-0 win

After the 5-0 win in ODI series, South Africa completed another whitewash in T20 series with a big Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) win. Sri Lanka lost by 45 runs in the last T20

thumb

Malinga to retire from international cricket after 2020 Twenty20 World Cup

One of the finest pacer in recent times Sri Lankan great Lasith Malinga will retire from international cricket after next year’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia."I want to play in

thumb

IPL 2019: South African new speedster Anrich Nortje ruled out of IPL

In another blow for Kolkata Knight Riders, South Africa quick bowler Anrich Nortje has been led out of the 2019 audition of the Indian Premier League(IPL) as a result of shoulder d

thumb

South Africa leads the T20 series in a super over encounter

South Africa just escaped from another chock and won the first breathtaking encounter of the series in a super over against Sri Lanka and lead the series by 1-0 at Cape Town.Losing

thumb

Tharanga handed suspension for serious over-rate offence

Sri Lanka's stand-in captain Upul Tharanga, who led the side in their first game of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 against South Africa at The Oval, has been suspended for two matches f

thumb

'It's scary how Hashim scores', says de Villiers

The way Sri Lanka lost the match against South Africa is nothing to be noted down for Proteas skipper AB de Villiers, for it is the fifth time in the year, Lankans have been seized

thumb

Favourites SA start tournament with a bang

Favourites South Africa of Group B have defeated underdogs Sri Lanka by a big margin of 96 runs in the third match of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at The Oval.Sri Lanka chose to field

thumb

Amla's record 25th ODI century

Magnificent Hashim Amla has created another record in ODI cricket as he hits his 25th century in the third game of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 against Sri Lanka at The Oval. He has b

thumb

Amla scores 103 as SA post 299

South Africa have set a target of exact 300 for Sri Lanka in the third match of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at The Oval. It has been a good fight with bat and ball so far in the firs

app-banner

