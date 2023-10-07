South Africa vs Sri Lanka News
Aiden Markram's fastest hundred in World Cup history pummels Sri Lanka by 102 runs
South Africa crushed Sri Lanka by 102 runs. Hundreds from Aiden Markram, Quinton De Kock and Van Der Dussen helped them post an indomitable 428 on the board. In reply, Sri Lanka fa
Sri Lanka to tour South Africa for a two-Test series
According to media reports on Sunday, Sri Lanka will make a tour to South Africa in coming December to play a two-test series.For both of them, it is going to be the return in inte
Business as usual formidable South Africa
While Afghanistan beating strong Pakistan was a bit of a surprise, one of the leading contender of top honor in 2019 strong South Africa cruised against Sri Lanka winning easily
South Africa completed their domination over Sri Lanka with a 3-0 win
After the 5-0 win in ODI series, South Africa completed another whitewash in T20 series with a big Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) win. Sri Lanka lost by 45 runs in the last T20
Malinga to retire from international cricket after 2020 Twenty20 World Cup
One of the finest pacer in recent times Sri Lankan great Lasith Malinga will retire from international cricket after next year’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia."I want to play in
IPL 2019: South African new speedster Anrich Nortje ruled out of IPL
In another blow for Kolkata Knight Riders, South Africa quick bowler Anrich Nortje has been led out of the 2019 audition of the Indian Premier League(IPL) as a result of shoulder d
South Africa leads the T20 series in a super over encounter
South Africa just escaped from another chock and won the first breathtaking encounter of the series in a super over against Sri Lanka and lead the series by 1-0 at Cape Town.Losing
Tharanga handed suspension for serious over-rate offence
Sri Lanka's stand-in captain Upul Tharanga, who led the side in their first game of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 against South Africa at The Oval, has been suspended for two matches f
'It's scary how Hashim scores', says de Villiers
The way Sri Lanka lost the match against South Africa is nothing to be noted down for Proteas skipper AB de Villiers, for it is the fifth time in the year, Lankans have been seized
Favourites SA start tournament with a bang
Favourites South Africa of Group B have defeated underdogs Sri Lanka by a big margin of 96 runs in the third match of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at The Oval.Sri Lanka chose to field
Amla's record 25th ODI century
Magnificent Hashim Amla has created another record in ODI cricket as he hits his 25th century in the third game of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 against Sri Lanka at The Oval. He has b
Amla scores 103 as SA post 299
South Africa have set a target of exact 300 for Sri Lanka in the third match of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at The Oval. It has been a good fight with bat and ball so far in the firs