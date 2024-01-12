South Africa vs India 2023 News
ICC rates Centurion pitch as 'satisfactory'
The pitch for the Boxing Day Testbetween South Africa and India has received a 'satisfactory' rating from theInternational Cricket Council (ICC). The assessment followed criticism
Newlands pitch rated 'unsatisfactory' by ICC, receives 1 demerit point
The ICC has rated the pitch as'unsatisfactory' in the shortest Test match in history, which ended in CapeTown over a day and a half. India defeated South Africa by 7 wickets in tha
Our groundsmen do it deliberately, but their groundsmen just get it wrong: Gavaskar criticizes pitch of SENA countries
The discussion about the pitch ofthe Cape Town Test, which ended in one and a half days, does not stop.Regardless, it is said to be the shortest Test match in history. The discussi
AB de Villiers blames T20 cricket for only two-match South Africa-India Test series
The two-match Test series betweenIndia and South Africa ended a few days ago. The fight between the two teamshas been quite good. The series ended in a 1-1 draw.However, former Sou
It's important that we stay neutral everywhere: Rohit criticizes ICC's pitch evaluation technique
Pacers of India and South Africa dismantledthe batters with pace and bounce in the Cape Town Test. Pacers took all 33wickets of the match, spinners did not even bowl 1 ball.The opp
India gift special signed jersey to retiring Dean Elgar
The match ended after all thestrange activities in Cape Town. India ended the series 1-1 with a 7-wicket win.South Africa's veteran cricketer Dean Elgar ended his Test career with
Virat Kohli wins heart by showing lovely gesture for retiring Dean Elgar
Cricket is called the gentleman'sgame. Over the years, Mashrafe, Kallis, Sachin have become its brandambassadors in the world sports arena. And this time, one of the ambassadors is
India lose 6 wickets for no runs against South Africa
20 wickets fell on the first day ofthe South Africa vs India second Test in Cape Town. The day's play is not overyet, so who knows how many more wickets will fall in one day!Battin
Virat Kohli enters in top 10 in ICC Test Rankings
India lost badly to South Africain the Boxing Day Test at Centurion . Losing by an innings and 32 runs, Indiasurrendered helplessly to the Proteas in that match. But even if the te
Gerald Coetzee ruled out of second Test against India
South Africa won the Boxing DayTest against India. They beat India by an innings due to the domination of thebowlers. However, despite winning the match, the Proteas received bad n
Avesh Khan added to India squad for second Test
Avesh Khan, a fast bowler who hasnot yet been capped, has joined India's team for the second Test match againstSouth Africa. This comes only one day after South Africa defeated Ind
India penalised for slow over-rate in first Test against South Africa
The first test match betweenIndia and South Africa was played at Centurion, and India was penalized forsustaining a sluggish over-rate throughout the match.As a result of bowling t