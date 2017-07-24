South Africa vs England 2017 News
Duminy released from SA squad for the last two Tests
South African middle order batsman, JP Duminy has been been dropped from the South Africa squad for the last two Test matches against England.South Africa is currently taking on En
Twitterverse reacts to South Africa's comprehensive victory over England
After a dismal performance in the 1st Test, South Africa have bounced back with a crushing victory against England in the 2nd Test at Trent Bridge. South Africa won the match with
du Plessis to miss Lords Test
South Africa's test captain Faf du Plessis will miss the 1st test against England at Lord's to stay with his wife after the difficult birth of their 1st child. Dean Elgar has been
Hashim Amla breaks Virat Kohli's record
South African batting spearhead Hashim Amla has broken Virat Kohli’s record to score fastest 7000 runs in one day international cricket during the third match between England and S